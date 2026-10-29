ETV Bharat / state

Cops Bust Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur; Two Held

Rampur: Two people were arrested after police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory operating from a dilapidated building in Shivapuram under the Civil Lines police station of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Thursday.

A large quantity of illegal weapons and manufacturing equipment was seized from the place, while the third accused managed to escape. Police suspect that the illegal network may have links to Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar Singh said the operation marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on the manufacture and supply of illegal weapons in the district.

"Following a tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel from the Civil Lines police station, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, the surveillance unit, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a raid on Thursday at a location in Shivapuram, resulting in the arrest of two suspects," he said.

The SP said the arrested individuals have been identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Khimautiya Kheda under the Ajimnagar police station area and Banwari Lal, a resident of Khimautiya Bakhti. A third suspect, identified as Shahid of Pipaliya Jat under the Milak Khanam police station area, managed to flee the scene.

The weapons seized during the raid. (ETV Bharat)

"A 12-bore single-barrel gun, two .315-bore country-made rifles, one partially manufactured .315-bore firearm, five .315-bore pistols, and three 12-bore pistols, live cartridges and spent shell casings for both calibres were seized from the duo," Singh added.