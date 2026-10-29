Cops Bust Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur; Two Held
A large quantity of illegal weapons and manufacturing equipment was seized from the place. Police suspect the network may have links to Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Rampur: Two people were arrested after police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory operating from a dilapidated building in Shivapuram under the Civil Lines police station of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Thursday.
A large quantity of illegal weapons and manufacturing equipment was seized from the place, while the third accused managed to escape. Police suspect that the illegal network may have links to Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar Singh said the operation marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on the manufacture and supply of illegal weapons in the district.
"Following a tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel from the Civil Lines police station, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, the surveillance unit, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a raid on Thursday at a location in Shivapuram, resulting in the arrest of two suspects," he said.
The SP said the arrested individuals have been identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Khimautiya Kheda under the Ajimnagar police station area and Banwari Lal, a resident of Khimautiya Bakhti. A third suspect, identified as Shahid of Pipaliya Jat under the Milak Khanam police station area, managed to flee the scene.
"A 12-bore single-barrel gun, two .315-bore country-made rifles, one partially manufactured .315-bore firearm, five .315-bore pistols, and three 12-bore pistols, live cartridges and spent shell casings for both calibres were seized from the duo," Singh added.
Apart from this, a large quantity of tools and equipment used for manufacturing and repairing weapons, including drill machines, grinders, hammers, iron rods, pipes, files, cutters, and various other implements, was also recovered. "One of the recovered firearms appears to be a licensed weapon, but its serial number has been deliberately erased, which is currently under investigation," Singh said.
According to him, preliminary investigations reveal the suspects were manufacturing illegal weapons and selling them through Shahid, thereby generating illicit proceeds. "The police have received information that this network's connections extend as far as Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand," he added.
A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the course of investigation.
"Efforts are currently underway to locate the absconding suspect, gather information about other individuals linked to this network and identify the sources from which the weapons are being supplied," he added.
Also Read