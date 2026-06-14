ETV Bharat / state

Cops Arrested While Accepting Rs 40,000 Bribe In Dowry Harassment Case In Jaipur

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman sub-inspector (SI) and two head constables of Bengaluru Police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at a hotel in Jaipur to clear names in a dowry harassment case, officials said.

The accused, identified as SI Anitha K and head constables, Ullvappa Tegur and Yateesh, are posted at HAL police station in Bengaluru, and had come to Jaipur in connection with a dowry harassment case investigation.

The ACB said that a trap was laid at Hotel Gangaur in Jaipur on Sunday morning. During the operation, Anitha, who suffers from high blood pressure, fell ill and was provided medical assistance.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a complaint was received, alleging that the complainant and his family were facing dowry harassment charges. "The complainant's daughter-in-law had registered a dowry harassment case at the HAL police station in Bengaluru. To investigate the matter, SI Anitha and head constables Yathish and Ulavappa had come to Jaipur and were staying at Hotel Gangaur. It was alleged that they had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to clear names of the complainant and his family from the case and had asked him to meet at the hotel with the bribe money," Gupta said.