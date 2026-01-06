ETV Bharat / state

Copper Heist Cracked In Rajasthan; Trio Arrested With Stolen Metal Worth Rs 2.5 Crore

Kotputli: Police in Rajasthan's Kotputli have cracked a copper theft worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three accused in the case. Police also recovered the stolen truck used in the transportation of the items.

Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar said that on January 4, Rajesh Kumar filed a complaint about the copper theft. In the complaint, Rajesh stated that his truck, loaded with copper, was going from Mehsana in Gujarat to Bhiwadi. The driver, Anil, started taking the truck on a different route instead of the Shahjahanpur toll road, he said.

Since the truck had a GPS tracker, the location discrepancy was noticed, and Rajesh called the driver. The driver's phone was switched off making Rajesh suspicious after which he informed the police. Acting swiftly, the police recovered the truck loaded with the stolen copper within just 10 hours.