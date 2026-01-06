Copper Heist Cracked In Rajasthan; Trio Arrested With Stolen Metal Worth Rs 2.5 Crore
The truck owner had lodged a complaint with the police about the theft of the vehicle laden with the precious metal on January 4.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Kotputli: Police in Rajasthan's Kotputli have cracked a copper theft worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested three accused in the case. Police also recovered the stolen truck used in the transportation of the items.
Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar said that on January 4, Rajesh Kumar filed a complaint about the copper theft. In the complaint, Rajesh stated that his truck, loaded with copper, was going from Mehsana in Gujarat to Bhiwadi. The driver, Anil, started taking the truck on a different route instead of the Shahjahanpur toll road, he said.
Since the truck had a GPS tracker, the location discrepancy was noticed, and Rajesh called the driver. The driver's phone was switched off making Rajesh suspicious after which he informed the police. Acting swiftly, the police recovered the truck loaded with the stolen copper within just 10 hours.
The SP said that the police arrested the accused Sajid Ali, a resident of Welcome Seelampur, Delhi; Rinku Bagdi, a resident of Rangla, Mewat Nuh police station; and Mintu Gurjar, a resident of Borkheda, Bhiwadi, on Tuesday. The stolen copper in the truck is worth Rs 2.58 crore as per police.
The police will produce the accused in court and seek their remand. Interrogation will reveal to whom the stolen goods were to be sold. SP Devendra Kumar said that if the public cooperates with the police in such cases, crime can be controlled to a large extent.
