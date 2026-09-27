ETV Bharat / state

Cop Clings To Roof Of Moving Car To Arrest 3 Smugglers In Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: A head constable chased smugglers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday in Coimbatore by clinging to the roof of a moving car, helping in the arrest of three people.

The video of the incident of the cop hanging from the roof of a moving car has gone viral on social media. The smugglers were escaping with 300 kg of gutka after they were spotted by police officers, including Head Constable Velmurugan and Sub Inspector Vignesh of the Kovilpalayam police station in Coimbatore district, during a routine vehicle check.

Gutka and other banned products were discovered after police stopped and checked the luxury car, which had travelled from Karnataka.

During checking, Vignesh came across goods in the back of the car, and as he began the search, three people from Rajasthan who were inside shoved back the police official.

According to police, the smugglers closed the doors of the car and drove it at high speed. Witnessing this, Velmurugan jumped on the roof of the car, but the smugglers drove the vehicle at high speed.