Cop Clings To Roof Of Moving Car To Arrest 3 Smugglers In Tamil Nadu
The video of the cop hanging from roof of a moving car to arrest smugglers who escaped with 300 kg of gutka has gone viral.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Coimbatore: A head constable chased smugglers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday in Coimbatore by clinging to the roof of a moving car, helping in the arrest of three people.
The video of the incident of the cop hanging from the roof of a moving car has gone viral on social media. The smugglers were escaping with 300 kg of gutka after they were spotted by police officers, including Head Constable Velmurugan and Sub Inspector Vignesh of the Kovilpalayam police station in Coimbatore district, during a routine vehicle check.
Gutka and other banned products were discovered after police stopped and checked the luxury car, which had travelled from Karnataka.
During checking, Vignesh came across goods in the back of the car, and as he began the search, three people from Rajasthan who were inside shoved back the police official.
According to police, the smugglers closed the doors of the car and drove it at high speed. Witnessing this, Velmurugan jumped on the roof of the car, but the smugglers drove the vehicle at high speed.
The motorists who saw the police official hanging precariously from the roof of the car recorded videos on their cell phones, which have now gone viral.
Earlier, after receiving information about the incident, the Karumathampatti police deployed their vehicles alongside the hospital ambulances to chase the car.
After the smugglers had escaped, the Avinashi police station was also informed, and the personnel from there rushed to follow the car. The chase, which lasted for about 40 km, ended near the Annapurna Hotel in Avinashi. Ambulances and police vehicles surrounded the car, which was later seized.
However, when the car was stopped, two of the smugglers who were inside fled from the spot, while one was immediately apprehended by the police.
Subsequently, during the searches, the Avinashi police arrested the other two accused. The police investigation has revealed that the accused were from Rajasthan and were trying to smuggle about 300 kg of banned gutka and other tobacco products from Bengaluru to Coimbatore in the car.
Also Read