Cop Nearly Run Over By Relatives After Woman Seeks Police Protection Over Love Marriage In Rajasthan

Bhilwara: A cop had a narrow escape after a relative of a young woman seeking police protection after love marriage tried to run over the policemen near the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Wednesday. A case is being registered against the driver after the incident.

Dramatic scenes were on display outside the SP office here after the relatives of the woman abducted her after she turned up at the district police chief's office for police protection after her love marriage.

Sources said that as soon as the woman reached the SP office, her family came looking after her and drove her away in an SUV.