Cop Nearly Run Over By Relatives After Woman Seeks Police Protection Over Love Marriage In Rajasthan
Police have detained the driver and a case is being registered under relevant sections against him.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Bhilwara: A cop had a narrow escape after a relative of a young woman seeking police protection after love marriage tried to run over the policemen near the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Wednesday. A case is being registered against the driver after the incident.
Dramatic scenes were on display outside the SP office here after the relatives of the woman abducted her after she turned up at the district police chief's office for police protection after her love marriage.
Sources said that as soon as the woman reached the SP office, her family came looking after her and drove her away in an SUV.
When police officers stationed at the SP's office complaint branch tried to stop the vehicle, they attempted to run them over.
Bhilwara Kotwali Police Station in-charge, Shivraj Gurjar said that as soon as the matter came to light, roadblocks were immediately set up in the city, and the driver of the vehicle and the woman were detained. The woman's parents have also been summoned to the Kotwali police station for questioning, he said. A case will also be registered against the driver for attempting to run over the police officers.
The sudden incident caused a commotion in the VIP area of the SP's office.
