ETV Bharat / state

Cop Held For Raping Woman At Police Station In Jharkhand's Gamharia

Seraikela: An official of the Gamharia Police Station in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman inside the station, police said on Saturday.

The action followed the instruction of Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj, who has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police said the victim came to the police station on Thursday in a vulnerable condition to file a complaint against her husband over a domestic dispute. As it was late at night, the concerned official provided her with a room within the station premises to sleep.

Shortly after, an on-duty police officer entered the room and committed the heinous act. She alleged that despite crying out for help, no one came to her rescue. This compelled her to grab a knife lying nearby and attack the accused official, after which he fled the scene.

The victim further alleged that when she informed the other police personnel about the matter the next morning, they offered her money and told her to go home.