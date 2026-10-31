Cop Held For Raping Woman At Police Station In Jharkhand's Gamharia
Seraikela SDPO Anubhav Bhardwaj said the room where the incident took place has been sealed for collecting evidence, and the accused official is undergoing interrogation.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Seraikela: An official of the Gamharia Police Station in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a woman inside the station, police said on Saturday.
The action followed the instruction of Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anubhav Bhardwaj, who has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.
Police said the victim came to the police station on Thursday in a vulnerable condition to file a complaint against her husband over a domestic dispute. As it was late at night, the concerned official provided her with a room within the station premises to sleep.
Shortly after, an on-duty police officer entered the room and committed the heinous act. She alleged that despite crying out for help, no one came to her rescue. This compelled her to grab a knife lying nearby and attack the accused official, after which he fled the scene.
The victim further alleged that when she informed the other police personnel about the matter the next morning, they offered her money and told her to go home.
Upon receiving information about the incident, SDPO Bhardwaj reached the police station late Friday night with a team and secured the room where the alleged incident took place to preserve evidence. The accused police officer was immediately taken into custody and is currently undergoing rigorous questioning.
Given the gravity of the matter, Bhardwaj obtained a detailed account of the incident from the victim and explicitly instructed her to file a written complaint to facilitate the registration of an FIR under relevant legal provisions and enable further action.
"The case is being considered extremely sensitive and serious. The room where the alleged incident took place has been completely sealed for investigation and evidence collection. The accused police official has been taken into custody, and questioning is underway. The victim has been directed to submit a formal written complaint so that the strictest possible legal action will be taken," Bhardwaj said.
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