Cop Father Killed By Terrorists In 1999, Son By Police In 2026: Doda Youth's Death Leaves Family Searching For Answers
Family of a man shot dead by police in J&K's Doda on July 16 seek answers | Reports Mohd. Ashraf Ganie
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Jammu: Javaid Ahmed Bhat, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was killed by terrorists on Eid day in 1999. Twenty-seven years later, his son, Arif Hussain, also fell to a bullet. This time, it was fired by police.
Questions now haunt the family in Doda following the 27-year-old's death last Thursday. Arif was shot dead by police on the night of July 16 in the Jai area of Bhaderwah. While the J&K Police ruled out any terror angle in an official statement, they alleged the shooting occurred during a “scuffle” and an “attempt to snatch a weapon”.
“A single round fire got discharged leading to injury to the assailant. He was extricated to hospital, but succumbed,” the police statement reads.
Arif’s father, Javaid, was killed by terrorists on March 29, 1999, as he was returning from Eid prayers. Arif was only a few months old. His uncle, Amjad Hussain, took up the responsibility of caring for the infant. Little did he know then that he would live to shoulder his nephew's coffin.
"He has no brothers and was the sole breadwinner for our family,” Amjad told ETV Bharat.
Unable to come to terms with Arif’s death, Amjad said the family wants to know what really happened.
“They (police) said he was shot. But when we washed his body, we also saw wounds on him as if he was attacked with a knife or some sharp weapon,” he said.
Amjad said there were visible, serious injuries on Arif’s legs.
“The police are claiming that Arif attacked them first, leading to the exchange of fire, but we don't know the actual truth,” he said.
The family demanded that the actual perpetrators must be caught.
Another family member who wished not to be named alleged that the wounds on Arif’s body strongly indicate that he was subjected to torture before being shot.
The family member also questioned the subsequent police investigation as at least two local youths who were accompanying Arif at the time of the incident and are considered key eyewitnesses were taken into police custody the following day and remain detained.
The handling of the body has added to the suspicion surrounding the case, as the family claims that despite Arif being declared dead upon arrival at the Bhaderwah Hospital, the post-mortem examination was not conducted there.
“Instead, the body was mysteriously transferred to Doda for the procedure. Why was the body moved to another facility solely for an autopsy if the death had already been certified in Bhaderwah?” the family member asked.
Recounting that day with tearful eyes, Shafia Begum, Arif’s sister, said Arif called the family at around 6 PM on July 16.
"Arif had gone for work with three other people. On July 16, he spoke to us in the morning and again at 6 PM, saying he was reaching home that night. We waited up for him until midnight before finally falling asleep,” she said.
The next morning, the family heard about Arif’s death. Shafia demands that compensation be offered to Arif's wife who is currently eight months pregnant and already has a four-year-old son.
“My sister-in-law is very young. We don't know what the future holds, so the financial security of the children is paramount,” she said.
Shafia alleged that police have warned them against speaking to the media, lest the family "get into trouble". She demanded strict action against the personnel involved. “An FIR must be registered against the killers. They deserve nothing less than the death penalty,” she said.
ETV Bharat tried contacting SSP Doda Kartik Shrotriya multiple times. This story will be updated as and when he responds.
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