ETV Bharat / state

Cop Father Killed By Terrorists In 1999, Son By Police In 2026: Doda Youth's Death Leaves Family Searching For Answers

Jammu: Javaid Ahmed Bhat, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was killed by terrorists on Eid day in 1999. Twenty-seven years later, his son, Arif Hussain, also fell to a bullet. This time, it was fired by police.

Questions now haunt the family in Doda following the 27-year-old's death last Thursday. Arif was shot dead by police on the night of July 16 in the Jai area of Bhaderwah. While the J&K Police ruled out any terror angle in an official statement, they alleged the shooting occurred during a “scuffle” and an “attempt to snatch a weapon”.

“A single round fire got discharged leading to injury to the assailant. He was extricated to hospital, but succumbed,” the police statement reads.

Arif’s father, Javaid, was killed by terrorists on March 29, 1999, as he was returning from Eid prayers. Arif was only a few months old. His uncle, Amjad Hussain, took up the responsibility of caring for the infant. Little did he know then that he would live to shoulder his nephew's coffin.

"He has no brothers and was the sole breadwinner for our family,” Amjad told ETV Bharat.

Unable to come to terms with Arif’s death, Amjad said the family wants to know what really happened.

“They (police) said he was shot. But when we washed his body, we also saw wounds on him as if he was attacked with a knife or some sharp weapon,” he said.

Amjad said there were visible, serious injuries on Arif’s legs.

“The police are claiming that Arif attacked them first, leading to the exchange of fire, but we don't know the actual truth,” he said.

The family demanded that the actual perpetrators must be caught.