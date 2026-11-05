Cop Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Woman Head Constable In Tamil Nadu
Police said both the accused and the victim were returning from Pudukkottai after the CM's security duty when the incidnet took place in a vehicle.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A special assistant inspector of police in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female head constable on the Chief Minister's security duty, an official said on Thursday.
CM Joseph Vijay attended a government function held in Pudukkottai on November 2. For this, police personnel from various districts including Madurai, Trichy, Nellai, and Tenkasi were called in for security duty.
Police said several men and women personnel from Tirunelveli district also went to Pudukkottai. While returning in a police vehicle after the event was over, Inspector Kumar allegedly sexually harassed the female head constable. In response, the enraged woman police official attacked Kumar in the vehicle during the incident.
Upon returning to Tirunelveli, the victim filed a complaint at the Palayamkottai All Women Police Station. Based on it, a case was registered under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the accused inspector was arrested.
An official of the All Women Police Station said the accused hails from the Thalaiyuthu area of the district and is attached to the Melapalayam police station.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the police that he had sexually assaulted a female police officer while intoxicated. The case is under investigation.
Also Read