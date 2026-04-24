ETV Bharat / state

'Cool' Relief For Traffic Police: Hyderabad Trials Mist Cooling System At Key Junctions

Hyderabad: In a significant step to ease the harsh working conditions of traffic personnel during peak summer, Hyderabad Traffic Police have introduced an innovative 'Mist Air Cooling System' at select junctions across the city.

With temperatures soaring and traffic constables required to remain standing on duty for long hours under the blazing sun, the initiative is being widely welcomed as both timely and practical. The concept was introduced by Joint Traffic Commissioner Joel Davis, who recognised the need for immediate relief measures for on-ground staff.

As part of a pilot project, the mist cooling system has been installed at the busy Ravindra Bharathi junction, situated opposite the office of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). The system operates using a simple mechanism - pipes connected to a 10-litre water can, and a small motor spray, a fine mist inside the traffic booth, effectively reducing the surrounding temperature.