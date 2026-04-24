'Cool' Relief For Traffic Police: Hyderabad Trials Mist Cooling System At Key Junctions
The system operates using a simple mechanism - pipes connected to a water can and a motor spray a fine mist inside the traffic booth.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant step to ease the harsh working conditions of traffic personnel during peak summer, Hyderabad Traffic Police have introduced an innovative 'Mist Air Cooling System' at select junctions across the city.
With temperatures soaring and traffic constables required to remain standing on duty for long hours under the blazing sun, the initiative is being widely welcomed as both timely and practical. The concept was introduced by Joint Traffic Commissioner Joel Davis, who recognised the need for immediate relief measures for on-ground staff.
As part of a pilot project, the mist cooling system has been installed at the busy Ravindra Bharathi junction, situated opposite the office of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). The system operates using a simple mechanism - pipes connected to a 10-litre water can, and a small motor spray, a fine mist inside the traffic booth, effectively reducing the surrounding temperature.
Traffic personnel who have tested the system reported noticeable relief. "The difference is significant. It makes duty during peak afternoon hours much more bearable," a traffic official said.
Encouraged by the positive response, authorities are planning to expand the project to over 100 traffic booths across Hyderabad, focusing on major intersections where personnel are most exposed to extreme heat. The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on improving the welfare of frontline workers, particularly in challenging weather conditions. If successfully scaled, the mist cooling system could serve as a cost-effective model for other cities grappling with rising temperatures.
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