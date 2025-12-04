ETV Bharat / state

Three Pressure Cooker Bombs Defused By Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The team of security personnel at the spot where the pressure cooker bombs were found ( ETV Bharat )

A sniffer dog of the ITBP at the spot where the IEDs were found (ETV Bharat)

A pressure cooker bomb is an improvised explosive device (IED) created by inserting explosives into a pressure cooker and attaching a blasting cap into its cover. The team comprising personnel of the 29th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Orchha, a bomb disposal squad from Narayanpur and those from Chhotte Dongre police station along with ITBP's dog squad initiated the search operation after being tipped-off by a local informer on the IEDs planted in the forests.

Narayanpur: Security forces on Thursday defused three pressure cooker bombs during a search operation in forest of Toyameta under Chhote Dongre police station of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Before entering the forest area, the team established a security cordon and ensured fire cover. Based on inputs provided by the informer, a search operation was conducted by sealing off an area of ​​approximately 1 km. During the search, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) (pressure cooker bombs) were recovered on a trail along the banks of the Madin river. Each bomb weighed approximately three kg.

A security personnel inspecting a pressure cooker bomb (ETV Bharat)

Since the IEDs could not be transported, they were defused on the spot, said police.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya stated that search operations are being conducted in highly sensitive areas of Narayanpur district to locate Naxalites. He said the Naxalites had planted the IEDs to target the security forces and inflict maximum damage. "The situation is now under control, and search operations are being conducted in the area. Efforts are being made to identify the Naxalites who planted the IEDs," he said.

Narayanpur police clarified that such 'anti-IED search operations' and 'domination exercises' will continue with greater aggression in the future to eradicate Naxalism and restore peace in the district.