Cook Wedding Feasts On Wood, Trim Dishes From 100 To 15: Madhya Pradesh Tells Caterers Amid Global Fuel Crisis

A queue of consumers forms outside an LPG agency due to panic buying and fear of supply disruption following the Iran-US-Israel conflict. ( ANI )

Indore: The Iran-Israel-US conflict and its impact on the global energy supply chain have turned the clock back in Madhya Pradesh, where marriage feasts will now be cooked on wood, among other alternatives.

The supply of commercial LPG cylinders across the country has been disrupted as Iran has choked the crucial Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the US-Israel's premeditated attacks that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei late last month and triggered a major conflict in the Middle East.

As several restaurants in India face shutdown due to a short supply of LPG, the fuel crisis now impacts wedding meals as well. The Madhya Pradesh Food Department, in a meeting with catering companies in the state on Tuesday, urged them to use traditional fuel sources for weddings, emphasising the use of wood, charcoal, and traditional furnaces.

Sources said the administration requested everyone's cooperation in the war-like situation. Caterers, they said, were advised to try and cook wedding food using wood, charcoal, and induction cookers, in addition to kerosene furnaces.

The catering organisations were also told to reduce the number of dishes, after which the Catering Association decided that instead of 100 different dishes for weddings, only 15 to 20 dishes would be prepared.

Indore Food Controller M L Maru confirmed that those in the catering business were advised to switch from LPG cylinders to traditional fuel sources following the supply disruption of commercial LPG cylinders due to the Middle East crisis.