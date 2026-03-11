Cook Wedding Feasts On Wood, Trim Dishes From 100 To 15: Madhya Pradesh Tells Caterers Amid Global Fuel Crisis
Caterers have been asked to use traditional fuel to cook wedding feasts and also reduce the number of dishes amid global energy disruption.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Indore: The Iran-Israel-US conflict and its impact on the global energy supply chain have turned the clock back in Madhya Pradesh, where marriage feasts will now be cooked on wood, among other alternatives.
The supply of commercial LPG cylinders across the country has been disrupted as Iran has choked the crucial Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the US-Israel's premeditated attacks that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei late last month and triggered a major conflict in the Middle East.
As several restaurants in India face shutdown due to a short supply of LPG, the fuel crisis now impacts wedding meals as well. The Madhya Pradesh Food Department, in a meeting with catering companies in the state on Tuesday, urged them to use traditional fuel sources for weddings, emphasising the use of wood, charcoal, and traditional furnaces.
Sources said the administration requested everyone's cooperation in the war-like situation. Caterers, they said, were advised to try and cook wedding food using wood, charcoal, and induction cookers, in addition to kerosene furnaces.
The catering organisations were also told to reduce the number of dishes, after which the Catering Association decided that instead of 100 different dishes for weddings, only 15 to 20 dishes would be prepared.
Indore Food Controller M L Maru confirmed that those in the catering business were advised to switch from LPG cylinders to traditional fuel sources following the supply disruption of commercial LPG cylinders due to the Middle East crisis.
"Commercial LPG supply has been halted for now. We had a meeting with the catering association, where we discussed the alternatives (to LPG). They shared the information on the number of weddings and the dates. The association assured that they will look into this and take the necessary measures," Maru said.
Umesh Jain, president of the Madhya Pradesh Catering Association, said the government has decided to distribute commercial cylinders first to hospitals and hostels, and then to caterers. "We were told that as soon as the supply of commercial cylinders resumes, cylinders will be distributed according to priority. First hospitals and hostels, then us," he said.
Hotel owners across the state are also worried due to the LPG disruption. Sumit Suri, president Indore Hotel Association, said if the fuel disruption continues, it will be a "major problem".
"Our effort is to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government; we will not participate in any strikes or other activities. As long as we have the resources, we will continue to provide services, as it's not just the government's responsibility, but also our personal responsibility to assist in such emergencies," he said.
He demanded that the government should add hotels in emergency services, and that a policy be developed for this purpose, as visitors rely on hotels, and "it's our duty to serve them."
Suri also urged the government to ensure there was no black marketing. He also appealed to people to avoid overstocking. "People should stock up only as much as they need. If anyone overstocks, there will be an unintended shortage. No one in the city should stock up, and cylinders should not be sold at high prices. The administration and government must control this," he said.
