Cooch Behar Undergoing Heritage Makeover Ahead Of Raas Mela On November 24
Minister Nisith Pramanik says a heritage-inspired clock tower will be constructed at Harishpal intersection under the Cooch Behar beautification drive, reports Subhadeep Barman.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Cooch Behar: West Bengal's Cooch Behar city is undergoing a multi-faceted heritage beautification, undertaken by the North Bengal Development Department, ahead of the annual Raas Mela on November 24.
During the British colonial era, Maharaja Nripendra Narayan, the 21st Maharaja of the princely state of Cooch Behar in Bengal, also widely regarded as "Maker of Modern Cooch Behar", developed it, drawing inspiration from urban planning concepts in England. It stands as one of the few planned cities in India.
After Durga Puja, the Raas Mela is the most significant festival here. Beyond local residents, countless visitors from across the country and abroad arrive at the Madan Mohan Temple to witness this festival. This year, Raas Utsav preparations include measures to beautify the district headquarters. The beautification takes into consideration tradition, history and the local culture.
The North Bengal Development Department has now initiated a project to transform this city, originally built by the Maharaja, into a 'heritage city.'
Announcing that a series of initiatives are underway, North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said a clock tower, featuring a heritage-inspired design, will be constructed at the Harishpal intersection and all crossroads and traffic junctions will be equipped with state-of-the-art signalling systems. Also, the entire city will be brought under CCTV surveillance to enhance public safety, he said.
The Minister assured that there will be no shortage of funds for this project and additional allocations will be made if necessary. "Keeping the heritage aspect in mind, steps will also be taken to beautify government offices," he added.
Already, several government buildings have been repainted, replacing the blue-and-white colour scheme used by the previous Trinamool Congress administration with the traditional red-and-yellow colours that reflect the city's heritage.
"A new clock tower, featuring a heritage design that aligns with the region's royal legacy, will be constructed at Harishpal More. The existing structure, which is frequently broken or non-functional, will be demolished and replaced by an aesthetically pleasing tower that reflects our local heritage and culture," Pramanik said.
He said that the 40 traffic points in the Station More area will be decorated with installations, including replicas of heritage double-decker buses (formerly operated by the NBSTC), the town’s first steam engine, and subsequent diesel engine models. In some locations, road dividers will be designed to resemble elements of the Cooch Behar Palace while an airplane replica will be installed at the Rail Gumti intersection, and another double-decker bus replica will be set up near the Cooch Behar mini-bus stand. All these structures will be crafted from fiber-reinforced plastic.
Also, beautification projects are planned for several locations, including the area around Jenkins School, the Madan Mohan Bari, and Chaupati. Various roads will also undergo renovation, and state-of-the-art lighting will be installed throughout the city. The North Bengal Development Department is working expeditiously to ensure that all these projects are completed before the Raas Mela.
Teams of artists and agencies from Kolkata have been brought in to execute this work. Although former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated efforts to develop Cooch Behar as a 'heritage city,' there was no major progress. Following a change in administration, the North Bengal Development Department has taken the initiative to revitalise the city.
According to an official of the department, currently, most traffic intersections lack proper signalling systems, leading to frequent accidents. Plans are thus afoot to upgrade 40 such intersections with modern, high-standard traffic signalling systems. Also, the city will be brought under CCTV coverage through the installation of high-resolution cameras. An initial allocation of Rs 2.5 crore has been made for this, he added.