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Cooch Behar Undergoing Heritage Makeover Ahead Of Raas Mela On November 24

Area around Jenkins School that has been selected for beautification ( ETV Bharat )

Cooch Behar: West Bengal's Cooch Behar city is undergoing a multi-faceted heritage beautification, undertaken by the North Bengal Development Department, ahead of the annual Raas Mela on November 24.

During the British colonial era, Maharaja Nripendra Narayan, the 21st Maharaja of the princely state of Cooch Behar in Bengal, also widely regarded as "Maker of Modern Cooch Behar", developed it, drawing inspiration from urban planning concepts in England. It stands as one of the few planned cities in India.

After Durga Puja, the Raas Mela is the most significant festival here. Beyond local residents, countless visitors from across the country and abroad arrive at the Madan Mohan Temple to witness this festival. This year, Raas Utsav preparations include measures to beautify the district headquarters. The beautification takes into consideration tradition, history and the local culture. Proposed clock tower at Harishpal intersection (ETV Bharat) The North Bengal Development Department has now initiated a project to transform this city, originally built by the Maharaja, into a 'heritage city.' Announcing that a series of initiatives are underway, North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik said a clock tower, featuring a heritage-inspired design, will be constructed at the Harishpal intersection and all crossroads and traffic junctions will be equipped with state-of-the-art signalling systems. Also, the entire city will be brought under CCTV surveillance to enhance public safety, he said. The Minister assured that there will be no shortage of funds for this project and additional allocations will be made if necessary. "Keeping the heritage aspect in mind, steps will also be taken to beautify government offices," he added.