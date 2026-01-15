ETV Bharat / state

Convicts Serve Humanity By Assisting Gangasagar-Bound Pilgrims In West Bengal

As part of the reform initiative for inmates, the Presidency Correctional Home has selected nine convicts to assist pilgrims attending the Gangasagar Mela. They are distributing food and water, and providing assistance with first aid to the sick pilgrims at the shelter.

However, an uncommon scene unfolded at Outram Ghat this time as nine convicts, all inmates of Presidency Correctional Home, are among the volunteers, assisting the Gangasagar pilgrims.

Many of these pilgrims are provided temporary shelters near Babughat area in Kolkata on their way to and fro Gangasagar. At these shelters, several volunteers extend a helping hand to the pilgrims, providing them with food and other necessities. This year too is no different.

According to sources at the Presidency Correctional Home, four of the nine convicts are serving life sentences. "These convicts have been involved in various humanitarian activities within the correctional home and their conduct is good. That is why they were chosen to assist the pilgrims of the Gangasagar Mela. Permission was also obtained from the state correctional services department for this. The department feels that such programme develops a sense of responsibility and humanity among the inmates," the source added.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited Outram Ghat on Tuesday to review the security and services for the Gangasagar Mela pilgrims. He praised the initiative involving the prisoners and said, "The police have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and assistance of the pilgrims attending the fair."

State Police ADG (Prisons) Lakshminarayan Meena, who was also present at the camp, told ETV Bharat, "These individuals have been identified for their good conduct in the correctional facility. This is an effort to reintegrate them into mainstream society. They have been engaged in humanitarian service and are all happy. They want to return to the mainstream of life through this kind of service after being released from the correctional home."

Bijay Barman, a Presidency Correctional Home inmate, told ETV Bharat, "I feel very good to serve pilgrims here. I want to return to the mainstream of life and everyone at the correctional facility has helped us a lot."

Another prisoner said he was overwhelmed to have the opportunity to serve people after spending a long time behind the bars. "Coming here, feels like society still wants to give us a chance," he said.