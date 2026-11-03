Convicted Rapist Narayan Sai Appeals To Gujarat High Court For Interim Bail
The son of godman and convicted rapist Asaram has once again appealed for interim bail, citing his ailing mother and his own illnesses.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Narayan Sai, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a Surat rape case, has filed an application in the Gujarat High Court, seeking interim bail to visit his ailing mother. The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to the state government, directing it to submit a report on the status of the case. The court has ordered that the matter be listed for a hearing on November 27.
Representing Narayan Sai — the son of godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu — advocate Rajen Jadhav informed the High Court that the applicant’s mother is unwell and that interim bail is required to allow him to visit her. Furthermore, it was brought to the court's attention that the applicant himself is suffering from several medical ailments. A request was made for an expedited hearing, taking into account both the mother’s health condition and the applicant’s own illnesses.
The High Court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking a report on the status of the case, and has scheduled the hearing for November 27. The main appeal filed by Narayan Sai is also set to be heard on the same day.
It is noteworthy that on April 30, 2019, a Surat Sessions Court convicted Narayan Sai of several offenses, including rape, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was convicted under sections 376(2)(f), 376(k), 376(n), 377, 354, 323, 504, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been in custody since December 2013.
Narayan Sai has filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction and the life sentence. Previously, in May, another bench of the High Court had rejected his application seeking the suspension of his life sentence. At that time, the court had observed, prima facie, that the petitioner was not interested in an early hearing of his main appeal and was, instead, adopting tactics to delay the proceedings.
Now, the High Court has sought a response from the state government regarding an application filed by Narayan Sai, in which he has requested interim bail to visit his ailing mother. During the next hearing, scheduled for November 27, the High Court will decide on the matter based on the state government's report and the arguments presented by the petitioner.
Also Read:
- Case Filed Against Asaram For Failing To Surrender After Parole Ends
- Rajasthan: Parole Ends, Asaram Fails To Surrender
- SC Fixes Nov 17 For Hearing Asaram's Plea Against Conviction In Rape Case In Rajasthan
- High Court Directs Rajasthan Govt To Comply With Earlier Order Granting Parole To Rape Convict Asaram