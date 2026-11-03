ETV Bharat / state

Convicted Rapist Narayan Sai Appeals To Gujarat High Court For Interim Bail

File photo of Narayan Sai ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Narayan Sai, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a Surat rape case, has filed an application in the Gujarat High Court, seeking interim bail to visit his ailing mother. The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to the state government, directing it to submit a report on the status of the case. The court has ordered that the matter be listed for a hearing on November 27.

Representing Narayan Sai — the son of godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu — advocate Rajen Jadhav informed the High Court that the applicant’s mother is unwell and that interim bail is required to allow him to visit her. Furthermore, it was brought to the court's attention that the applicant himself is suffering from several medical ailments. A request was made for an expedited hearing, taking into account both the mother’s health condition and the applicant’s own illnesses.