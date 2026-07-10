ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Child's Murder In UP's Firozabad

Viraj being taken to jail after the sentencing and (inset) file photo of Aarav ( ETV Bharat )

Firozabad: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad sentenced a man to death for beating and kicking a one-and-a-half-year-old child to death.

District Judge Dr Babbu Sarang delivered the verdict in just 40 days. On May 30, the convict Viraj, picked up and threw the victim, Aarav eight times. The CCTV footage of the incident showed Viraj ooking around after killing the child, then leaving the body outside the house and fleeing.

Viraj was arrested following an encounter with police during which he was shot in both his legs. District Government Advocate Rajiv Upadhyay said the victim's mother Rati, a resident of Bamei village ​​Firozabad district, has her in-laws' house in Badaun. Due to disputes with her husband, Rati lived with her mother at her parents' home.

During her stay in Badaun, Rati came into contact with Viraj, also known as Jitendra Pathak, who is her brother-in-law. Viraj wished to marry Rati but the latter refused. He saw Aarav as an obstacle in the way to getting married to Rati and decided to eliminate the child.