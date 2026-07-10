Man Sentenced To Death For Child's Murder In UP's Firozabad
The court found Viraj guilty of killing one-and-a-half-year-old Aarav and sentenced him to death within just 40 days.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Firozabad: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad sentenced a man to death for beating and kicking a one-and-a-half-year-old child to death.
District Judge Dr Babbu Sarang delivered the verdict in just 40 days. On May 30, the convict Viraj, picked up and threw the victim, Aarav eight times. The CCTV footage of the incident showed Viraj ooking around after killing the child, then leaving the body outside the house and fleeing.
Viraj was arrested following an encounter with police during which he was shot in both his legs. District Government Advocate Rajiv Upadhyay said the victim's mother Rati, a resident of Bamei village Firozabad district, has her in-laws' house in Badaun. Due to disputes with her husband, Rati lived with her mother at her parents' home.
During her stay in Badaun, Rati came into contact with Viraj, also known as Jitendra Pathak, who is her brother-in-law. Viraj wished to marry Rati but the latter refused. He saw Aarav as an obstacle in the way to getting married to Rati and decided to eliminate the child.
Rati had been with her mother to a relative's house in Yadav Colony in Shikohabad city of Firozabad district. On May 30, Viraj arrived at Yadav Colony and took Rati's son, Aarav, out of the house on the pretext of buying him a candy. He threw Aarav to the ground eight times at a deserted street, resulting in his death.
An FIR was registered against Viraj in the case. Viraj was arrested after an encounter. The police acted swiftly in the case and filed a chargesheet in court within just six days. Upadhyay said several witnesses were presented during the hearing.
The prosecution presented strong evidence before the court. After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court declared Viraj guilty and reserved its verdict on Thursday.
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