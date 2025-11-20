ETV Bharat / state

Religious Conversion: Villagers' Stubbornness Takes Toll On Children's Well Being In Chhattisgarh Village

Kanker: The issue of religious conversion has always been a contentious issue in Chhattisgarh. In regions like Bastar, people readily abandon their religion to embrace another.

Numerous instances galore where families have converted, only to faced social opposition in return. But now, even children are suffering due to the issue as is evident at Bhaismundi village in Risewada gram panchayat in Kanker district. The residents of the village stopped sending their children to the local anganwadi centre after they discovered that its assistant, Keshar Nareti converted.

The villagers initially persuaded Keshar to return to her original religion but the latter did not agree. Irked over this, the villagers then stopped sending their children to the anganwadi which has been wearing a deserted look for the last two days.

But Keshar continues to come to work. "I converted to Christianity in 2009. I come to the anganwadi every day and clean the building and its premises. The villagers are not sending their children to the centre. I had visited their homes and urged them to send their kids to the centre but in vain. I am being asked to return to my original religion, but I will neither give up my faith nor my work at the anganwadi," said Keshar.

According to locals, six families in the village had converted to Christianity. After protests, three of the families returned to their original faith. However, the other three including that of Keshar continue to practise Christianity much to the chagrin of the villagers who have now appealed the administration to intervene.