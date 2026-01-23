ETV Bharat / state

Conversion Racket Case: GRP Head Constable Among Six Arrested in Mirzapur, Five Gyms Sealed

Mirzapur: The Kotwali Dehat police have arrested a sixth accused, a GRP head constable, in connection with an alleged religious conversion racket operating under the guise of gyms, officials said on Thursday. The arrested policeman has been identified as Irshad Khan, a head constable posted with the Bhadohi Government Railway Police (GRP). District authorities have sealed five gyms allegedly linked to the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Verma said the main accused, Farid Ahmad, was arrested earlier on Thursday following a police encounter in the Khadanjafal area. A few hours later, Irshad Khan was also taken into custody. The case was registered based on complaints filed by two victims at Kotwali Dehat police station.

According to the FIRs, the accused befriended women at gyms and later allegedly attempted to lure and coerce them into religious conversion. SP Verma said Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam and Faizal Khan were arrested earlier, following which Zaheer and Shadab were held based on digital evidence recovered from seized mobile phones.

Police said that numerous objectionable photos and videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phones. Investigation revealed that Zaheer owned the KGN-1 gym and had links with KGN-2, KGN-3, and Iron Fire Gyms, where the victim girls used to go. Police have sealed five gyms in the city as part of the action. All accused, including Irshad Khan, were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The arrested accused so far have been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam (31), Faisal Khan (34), Zaheer (32), Shadab (36), Farid Ahmed (28), and GRP Head Constable Irshad Khan (40). Meanwhile, another accused, Imran, is still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.