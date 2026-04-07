ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Anti-Conversion Law Comes Into Effect, Strict Rules And Penalties Enforced

Under the new law, religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, or inducement are now illegal in the state.

Raipur: A new anti-conversion law has come into effect in Chhattisgarh from April 7. The law received the assent of Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka. The bill was tabled during the state legislative assembly budget session on March 18 and was passed by the House and subsequently approved and got a legal status.

Strict penalties

Illegal conversion: 7 to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh

If the victim is a minor, woman, or from SC/ST/OBC communities: 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment and a minimum Rs 10 lakh fine

Mass conversions: 10 years to life imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 25 lakh

Courts may also order compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh to victims

As per the law, anyone intending to change religion must submit a formal declaration to the competent authority. Additionally, the person conducting the conversion ritual such as a priest, maulvi, or pastor must also notify authorities in advance. The information will be made public within seven days, and objections can be filed within 30 days.

In cases where individuals from different religions plan to marry, they must inform the authority at least 60 days in advance. Authorities will check whether the marriage is being used as a means for illegal conversion. The law states that marriage alone does not validate religious conversion without due legal procedure.

The law also has provision to appoint special courts and prosecutors to ensure speedy trials. Individuals or organisations involved in facilitating conversions must register themselves and submit annual reports with detailed activities and sources of funding.

The burden of proof will lie on the person conducting the conversion.