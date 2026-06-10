ETV Bharat / state

Conversion Case: UP Court Denies Bail To Two

Shamli: A court here has rejected the bail applications of a woman and her father in connection with an alleged forced conversion case of a 30-year-old man, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshay Yadav on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi on Tuesday, observing that no grounds for granting bail were made out in the case.

According to prosecution officer UK Johri, a case was registered against nine persons, including a cleric, following a complaint lodged by medicine trader Devraj Malik.