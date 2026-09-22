Maharashtra | Controversy Within Appointed UCC Committee Erupts As Justice (Retd) RC Chavan Resigns
The retired judge has stated in his letter they were asked to merely reply in mono syllables and there was a non member present
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Justice (Retired) R C Chavan, a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee appointed by the Maharashtra government, has abruptly resigned from his post. Chavan submitted his resignation following an online meeting of the committee held on Friday, and the state government accepted it on Monday evening.
Justice (Retired) Chavan clarified his decision stemmed from disagreements regarding the process of soliciting public feedback and concerns over the 'presence of an uninvited individual in the meeting'.
Resignation after a meeting
A seven-member committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, was constituted in July to draft rules and recommendations for the implementation of the UCC in Maharashtra.
The three-point agenda for this meeting included approval of minutes of the inaugural meeting held in August 2026, and discussing the website-based process for gathering feedback and opinions on the UCC.
In an email sent to the committee, Justice (Retd) Chavan clarified, "The primary objective of the meeting was to draft a questionnaire to elicit public opinion. Three members attempted to express their views during the meeting, but the Chairperson responded only with yes or no, monosyllabic replies."
He said that a suggestion was made to have the questionnaire professionally reviewed by professors under the supervision of committee member Dr Suvarna Rawal.
"However, the Chairperson had already finalised the questionnaire. It was stated that the questionnaire would be uploaded to the website once it was ready, effectively bringing the discussion on the matter to a close. Although the Chairperson had already circulated the finalised questionnaire through an email, I still attempted to offer my input because the initiative was intended to gauge the views of the people of Maharashtra," he said.
Justice (Retired) Chavan stated that he was given to understand that this committee was appointed for a specific purpose to understand social and marital issues.
"I had been given to understand that this committee was formed to deliberate and make decisions on issues like delayed marriages, infertility, marital instability, and mechanisms for resolving family disputes. Instead, the members were merely expected to answer with only a yes or no. Consequently, I logged out of the meeting to save time and internet data," he stated.
Justice (Retired) Chavan further stated that he sent a resignation letter immediately to facilitate the Maharashtra government to fill his post immediately. "I am resigning and vacating my position on the committee so that the state government can fill the vacancy immediately. As an independent citizen, I will be able to express my views. It was a great experience working on a subject of my interest, and I learned a lot from it," he noted.
A non-committee member attends meeting
Furthermore, Justice (Retired) Chavan raised a few objections regarding the presence of an individual who had not been invited to the meeting. "The said individual pointed out the need for further improvements to a website developed by government officials, prompting the committee chairperson to instruct the officials to make the necessary changes within a week," he said.
Raising the question of what exact role the individual held within the committee, Chavan also stated, "One cannot rule out the possibility that this instruction caused the government officials themselves to doubt their own competence."
The government or Justice Desai is yet to issue any statement after Justice (Retd) tendered his resignation.
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