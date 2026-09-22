ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Controversy Within Appointed UCC Committee Erupts As Justice (Retd) RC Chavan Resigns

A controversy has erupted as Justice (Retd) RC Chavan, a member of Maharashtra state UCC has resigned immediately after an online meeting on September 19, alleging they were expected to only reply in monosyllables ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Justice (Retired) R C Chavan, a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) committee appointed by the Maharashtra government, has abruptly resigned from his post. Chavan submitted his resignation following an online meeting of the committee held on Friday, and the state government accepted it on Monday evening.

Justice (Retired) Chavan clarified his decision stemmed from disagreements regarding the process of soliciting public feedback and concerns over the 'presence of an uninvited individual in the meeting'.

Resignation after a meeting

A seven-member committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, was constituted in July to draft rules and recommendations for the implementation of the UCC in Maharashtra.

The three-point agenda for this meeting included approval of minutes of the inaugural meeting held in August 2026, and discussing the website-based process for gathering feedback and opinions on the UCC.

In an email sent to the committee, Justice (Retd) Chavan clarified, "The primary objective of the meeting was to draft a questionnaire to elicit public opinion. Three members attempted to express their views during the meeting, but the Chairperson responded only with yes or no, monosyllabic replies."

He said that a suggestion was made to have the questionnaire professionally reviewed by professors under the supervision of committee member Dr Suvarna Rawal.

"However, the Chairperson had already finalised the questionnaire. It was stated that the questionnaire would be uploaded to the website once it was ready, effectively bringing the discussion on the matter to a close. Although the Chairperson had already circulated the finalised questionnaire through an email, I still attempted to offer my input because the initiative was intended to gauge the views of the people of Maharashtra," he said.