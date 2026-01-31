Controversy Erupts Over Removal Of Voters' Names In Gujarat’s Amreli
According to the complainants, Form 7, used for deleting names from the voter list, has been filled out in violation of the rules.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Amreli: A major controversy has broken out in Vadia taluka of Amreli district over the alleged removal of around 350 voters’ names from the electoral list.
Many of those affected are government employees, pensioners, and Gram Panchayat members. The issue came to light after several residents filed a written complaint with the Vadia Mamlatdar’s office, accusing officials of acting without proper verification.
According to the complainants, Form 7, used for deleting names from the voter list, has been filled out in violation of the rules. They claim that people belonging to a particular community are being unfairly targeted. The inclusion of a female Booth Level Officer (BLO) and other government employees in the list of names marked for deletion has further intensified public anger.
“I am a regular resident of Vadia and a government employee. Yet, my name and my family’s names have been listed for removal. This is completely wrong and unjust,” said Sayalben Balapariya, a teacher who also serves as a BLO in the area.
Enraged residents gathered in large numbers at the Mamlatdar’s office, demanding an impartial probe. They alleged that “outsiders” were behind the move to harass eligible voters and deny them their constitutional right to vote. Protesters called the move a direct threat to democracy and demanded that all wrongly filled Form 7 applications be cancelled.
Vadia Mamlatdar Kejarbhai Sindhi confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that the matter would be thoroughly investigated based on the residents’ submissions. Following the uproar, the taluka administration has begun reviewing the process. Local voters are now awaiting the outcome of the inquiry and hope that their names will be fairly retained in the voter list.
Also read: