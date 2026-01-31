ETV Bharat / state

Controversy Erupts Over Removal Of Voters' Names In Gujarat’s Amreli

Amreli: A major controversy has broken out in Vadia taluka of Amreli district over the alleged removal of around 350 voters’ names from the electoral list.

Many of those affected are government employees, pensioners, and Gram Panchayat members. The issue came to light after several residents filed a written complaint with the Vadia Mamlatdar’s office, accusing officials of acting without proper verification.

According to the complainants, Form 7, used for deleting names from the voter list, has been filled out in violation of the rules. They claim that people belonging to a particular community are being unfairly targeted. The inclusion of a female Booth Level Officer (BLO) and other government employees in the list of names marked for deletion has further intensified public anger.