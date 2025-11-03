ETV Bharat / state

Controversy Erupts Over Madrasa Degrees In Voter List Ahead Of UP MLC Elections

Lucknow: As the voter list revision campaign for the Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh is underway, a legal controversy has arisen over the inclusion of madrasa graduates holding Fazil and Kamil degrees.

The Supreme Court also issued an order regarding the Madrasa Board's Fazil and Kamil degrees on November 5, 2024, in a case of Anjum Qadri vs. Union of India. In this case, the Supreme Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council's process for awarding Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional.

Regarding this, Maulana Dewan Saheb Jama, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Association Madrasa-e-Arabia, said that the Supreme Court has not directly declared the Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional, but has declared the rule under which the Madrasa Board was authorised to grant these degrees unconstitutional. According to him, this matter is still under study, and unless a degree is explicitly repealed, it should be considered valid.

The Court stated that these degrees awarded by the Board, under Section 9 of the Madrasa Rules 2004, are contrary to the UGC Act. Therefore, the educational or legal eligibility obtained through these degrees will be deemed to have ceased to exist.

Despite this, the names of these degree holders are being added to the graduate election voter lists in 560 madrasas across the state. This process has come under constitutional scrutiny.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on this matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that he has not yet received any specific complaint. As soon as the matter comes to his attention, a review will be conducted and legal action will be taken to ensure that the voter list remains transparent and fair, he added.

Social activist Salah Ansari sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, urging that holders of these degrees be excluded from the graduate electorate.