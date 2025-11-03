Controversy Erupts Over Madrasa Degrees In Voter List Ahead Of UP MLC Elections
Published : November 3, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Lucknow: As the voter list revision campaign for the Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh is underway, a legal controversy has arisen over the inclusion of madrasa graduates holding Fazil and Kamil degrees.
The Supreme Court also issued an order regarding the Madrasa Board's Fazil and Kamil degrees on November 5, 2024, in a case of Anjum Qadri vs. Union of India. In this case, the Supreme Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council's process for awarding Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional.
Regarding this, Maulana Dewan Saheb Jama, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Association Madrasa-e-Arabia, said that the Supreme Court has not directly declared the Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional, but has declared the rule under which the Madrasa Board was authorised to grant these degrees unconstitutional. According to him, this matter is still under study, and unless a degree is explicitly repealed, it should be considered valid.
The Court stated that these degrees awarded by the Board, under Section 9 of the Madrasa Rules 2004, are contrary to the UGC Act. Therefore, the educational or legal eligibility obtained through these degrees will be deemed to have ceased to exist.
Despite this, the names of these degree holders are being added to the graduate election voter lists in 560 madrasas across the state. This process has come under constitutional scrutiny.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on this matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that he has not yet received any specific complaint. As soon as the matter comes to his attention, a review will be conducted and legal action will be taken to ensure that the voter list remains transparent and fair, he added.
Social activist Salah Ansari sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, urging that holders of these degrees be excluded from the graduate electorate.
BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that graduates from the Madrasa education system be denied the right to vote in the Legislative Council elections.
Afzal Siddiqui, a lawyer on the legal panel of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council, said the Supreme Court has declared the Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional in its decision. According to Siddiqui, the Madrasa Board is not likely to conduct the Kamil-Fazil examination following the Supreme Court's order in natural circumstances.
If it conducts the examination, the Kamil-Fazil degree would be considered unconstitutional. However, adding the name of a previous degree holder to the voter list is not wrong, as the court has not commented on previous degrees.
Anjana Sirohi, registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council, said no new recruitment will be made with Kamil and Fazil degrees because the Supreme Court has declared the Kamil and Fazil degrees unconstitutional. The Madrasa Board has neither made any appointments nor conducted the Kamil-Fazil examination since then.
Sirohi further said the Madrasa Board has clarified that it will amend the 2016 regulations, after which the appointment process will begin. A letter issued by the Chief Minister's Office clarifies that no new recruitment will take place in the 560 aided madrasas until new regulations are formulated.
Sirohi said after a detailed study of the Supreme Court's decision, guidelines will soon be sent to all district magistrates and district minority welfare officers. If the court deems the degree invalid, the Election Commission will be consulted, she added.
