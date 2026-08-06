Chennai Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi Over Controversial Remarks
The DMK leader's remarks on Shaivite and Vaishnavite faiths, as well as women, triggered widespread criticism, following which he was dropped from Stalin's Cabinet.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Chennai: A special court in Chennai on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi in connection with a case over his alleged controversial remarks on Shaivism, Vaishnavism and women.
The case stems from a speech delivered by Ponmudi at a Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam programme held at Anbagam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing headquarters, in April 2025. His remarks on the Shaivite and Vaishnavite faiths, as well as women, triggered widespread criticism, following which he was dropped from the state cabinet led by M K Stalin, who was the chief minister.
Chennai Corporation councillor Uma Anandan, the lone member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 200-member council, subsequently filed a private complaint accusing Ponmudi of delivering hate speech and hurting religious sentiments. The case was later transferred to the Georgetown Court, which hears criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.
Earlier, the court had directed Ponmudi to appear in person. However, he approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the proceedings. On July 2, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed his petition, refusing to interfere with the case.
When the matter came up for hearing before Judge Soundra Pandian on Thursday, Ponmudi sought exemption from personal appearance. The court rejected the plea, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant, and directed the police to secure his presence before the court by September 2. The case has been adjourned to the same date.
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