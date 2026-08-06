ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi Over Controversial Remarks

Chennai: A special court in Chennai on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi in connection with a case over his alleged controversial remarks on Shaivism, Vaishnavism and women.

The case stems from a speech delivered by Ponmudi at a Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam programme held at Anbagam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing headquarters, in April 2025. His remarks on the Shaivite and Vaishnavite faiths, as well as women, triggered widespread criticism, following which he was dropped from the state cabinet led by M K Stalin, who was the chief minister.

Chennai Corporation councillor Uma Anandan, the lone member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 200-member council, subsequently filed a private complaint accusing Ponmudi of delivering hate speech and hurting religious sentiments. The case was later transferred to the Georgetown Court, which hears criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.