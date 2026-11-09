Contractors Demand Inclusion In J&K Bank's Rahat Scheme To Ease Severe Financial Distress
J&K contractors seek inclusion in J&K Bank’s four-month ‘Rahat’ scheme to settle NPAs caused by delayed government payments on completed public works.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir contractors, who have defaulted with Jammu and Kashmir Bank in repaying their loans, have sought inclusion in the loan waiver scheme, Rahat, launched recently by the bank to recover Non-Performing Assets (NPA).
The bank launched the ‘Rahat' (relief) scheme for one-time settlement of NPAs to recover loans from defaulting borrowers. The scheme, effective November 5, 2026, provides an exit opportunity for borrowers with outstanding amounts of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore to settle their NPAs. The last date for submission of applications is February 4, 2027.
The scheme document says that all settlement applications shall be examined and processed in accordance with the prescribed SOPs, eligibility format, settlement computation methodology, approval matrix and sanction documentation annexed to the Scheme. “No concession or settlement shall be sanctioned outside the approved parameters or delegated powers,” the scheme document says.
Jammu & Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) chairman Ghulam Jeelani Purza said that the contractors do not qualify for the Rahat scheme because the contractors take loans over Secured Overdraft (SOD). SOD is a loan that is given by banks to borrowers against collateral or an asset.
“Since 2019, contractors' accounts have become Non-Performing Assets because payments and bills worth crores are yet to be paid by the government. We hoped the elected government would release our balance payments and clear the liability, but it did not happen," Purza told ETV Bharat.
He said that payments of works completed in 2018, 2019 and 2024 are pending with the Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control and Jal Shakti. "We have completed the works, but bills have not been cleared. Our accounts have turned into NPAs. We are not able to pay the bank,” he said.
Purza said that the contractors will meet the Managing Director of the J&K Bank and urge him to include contractors in the scheme. “We should get relief from this scheme so that we can continue our work,” he said.
Officials in the bank told ETV Bharat that the scheme has been named Rahat, an Urdu word meaning relief. “It is a major relief to defaulters as it will almost cover 90 per cent of NPAs because the amount has been kept up to Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore and will include all borrowers,” the officials said.
However, traders say that the Rs 5 crore cap should be removed and the deadline for four months should be extended to six months. Qazi Tawseef, spokesperson of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), said that the scheme is a good start but could have been much better as it has many riders.
"For small-time traders it is good, but for big NPAs it has too many riders, because of which only 10 per cent of the borrowers will qualify for it,” he told ETV Bharat.
From April 2025 to November 3 this year, the bank has issued public notices for the auction of 302 mortgaged properties, which include residential, commercial, and industrial properties, following the failure of original borrowers to clear outstanding dues under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act.
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