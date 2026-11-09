ETV Bharat / state

Contractors Demand Inclusion In J&K Bank's Rahat Scheme To Ease Severe Financial Distress

Representational Image | People outside J&K bank branch in Mendhar area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir ( File/ANI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir contractors, who have defaulted with Jammu and Kashmir Bank in repaying their loans, have sought inclusion in the loan waiver scheme, Rahat, launched recently by the bank to recover Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

The bank launched the ‘Rahat' (relief) scheme for one-time settlement of NPAs to recover loans from defaulting borrowers. The scheme, effective November 5, 2026, provides an exit opportunity for borrowers with outstanding amounts of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore to settle their NPAs. The last date for submission of applications is February 4, 2027.

The scheme document says that all settlement applications shall be examined and processed in accordance with the prescribed SOPs, eligibility format, settlement computation methodology, approval matrix and sanction documentation annexed to the Scheme. “No concession or settlement shall be sanctioned outside the approved parameters or delegated powers,” the scheme document says. Jammu & Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) chairman Ghulam Jeelani Purza said that the contractors do not qualify for the Rahat scheme because the contractors take loans over Secured Overdraft (SOD). SOD is a loan that is given by banks to borrowers against collateral or an asset. “Since 2019, contractors' accounts have become Non-Performing Assets because payments and bills worth crores are yet to be paid by the government. We hoped the elected government would release our balance payments and clear the liability, but it did not happen," Purza told ETV Bharat. He said that payments of works completed in 2018, 2019 and 2024 are pending with the Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control and Jal Shakti. "We have completed the works, but bills have not been cleared. Our accounts have turned into NPAs. We are not able to pay the bank,” he said.