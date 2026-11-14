Contractor Unpaid For 23 Years In Odisha: 4 Years After Death, Court Orders Seizure Of Govt Assets Worth Rs 1.37 Crore
Following court's order, movable assets of Kendrapara Rural Works Division-II office were seized over failure to pay Rs 1.37crore to a contractor, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Kendrapara: Ramesh Chandra Samantaray, a contractor from Rajnagar in Odisha's Kendrapara, waited for almost two decades for the money he was supposed to receive for construction of two cyclone shelters in the disaster-prone district. It has been four years since he passed away, and his family is still awaiting justice.
Amid the long legal battle, a ray of hope has emerged for the Samantaray family as Kendrapara District Court has ordered the attachment of movable assets at the Rural Works Division-II office to recover and settle the unpaid dues amounting to Rs 1.37 crore. Acting on the court's directive, all the movable assets, including computers and furniture, have been seized by bailiffs from the concerned office.
As per sources, Ramesh had undertaken construction of two cyclone shelters at Talachua and Daleisahi in Rajnagar block in 2003, under the Rural Works Department on behalf of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).
Ramesh's associate Shyamasundar Sethi, who was associated with the projects and is currently overseeing the case on behalf of the contractor's family, said the outstanding claims relate to two separate projects, amounting to approximately Rs 66 lakh and Rs 71 lakh, respectively, both of which remained incomplete.
He said the dispute began after Ramesh faced defeat in assembly elections.
Throwing more light, Sethi said Ramesh Samantaray contested the 2004 elections as a Congress candidate. Given the protocols, he surrendered his contractor's license, and all other official documents. "The controversy began after Ramesh lost the election. The department failed to pay for the work that Ramesh had already completed. Although the work was supposed to be finished, a dispute arose before its completion due to issues such as a lack of site clearance from the department's side," he said
"Despite repeatedly requesting payment from the administration, Ramesh did not receive the outstanding dues. Subsequently, he approached the court multiple times seeking justice," Sethi said.
As Ramesh passed away four years ago, his wife and other family members are now pursuing the case, with Sethi handling the proceedings on their behalf.
"The department failed to clear the bills despite the work being undertaken. There were difficulties at the project sites, including transportation problems and lack of proper site clearance, which affected the execution of the work," Sethi said.
After legal proceedings were initiated, the opposing party presented their arguments before the court. However, the court rejected their contentions and issued a directive for the payment of the dues. As the payment was still not made, the contractor's family initiated execution proceedings to recover the money.
Speaking on the matter, Government counsel Binod Nayak said the court had rejected the opposing side's arguments and directed payment of the outstanding dues. "Under the procedure for execution of a decree, movable properties would first be assessed and sold to recover the amount. If the proceeds from the sale of movable assets are insufficient, the court may proceed against immovable properties, including land and buildings, which could also be attached and auctioned in accordance with the law," he explained.
Nayak pointed out that officials holding positions in the department have changed over these years, but the sole institution is allegedly responsible for the outstanding liability. He said the prolonged delay in resolving the matter has led to the present situation.