ETV Bharat / state

Contractor Unpaid For 23 Years In Odisha: 4 Years After Death, Court Orders Seizure Of Govt Assets Worth Rs 1.37 Crore

Movable assets of District Rural Works Division-II have been seized following court orders ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Ramesh Chandra Samantaray, a contractor from Rajnagar in Odisha's Kendrapara, waited for almost two decades for the money he was supposed to receive for construction of two cyclone shelters in the disaster-prone district. It has been four years since he passed away, and his family is still awaiting justice.

Amid the long legal battle, a ray of hope has emerged for the Samantaray family as Kendrapara District Court has ordered the attachment of movable assets at the Rural Works Division-II office to recover and settle the unpaid dues amounting to Rs 1.37 crore. Acting on the court's directive, all the movable assets, including computers and furniture, have been seized by bailiffs from the concerned office.

Movable assets of District Rural Works Division-II have been seized following court orders (ETV Bharat) As per sources, Ramesh had undertaken construction of two cyclone shelters at Talachua and Daleisahi in Rajnagar block in 2003, under the Rural Works Department on behalf of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). Ramesh's associate Shyamasundar Sethi, who was associated with the projects and is currently overseeing the case on behalf of the contractor's family, said the outstanding claims relate to two separate projects, amounting to approximately Rs 66 lakh and Rs 71 lakh, respectively, both of which remained incomplete. He said the dispute began after Ramesh faced defeat in assembly elections. Throwing more light, Sethi said Ramesh Samantaray contested the 2004 elections as a Congress candidate. Given the protocols, he surrendered his contractor's license, and all other official documents. "The controversy began after Ramesh lost the election. The department failed to pay for the work that Ramesh had already completed. Although the work was supposed to be finished, a dispute arose before its completion due to issues such as a lack of site clearance from the department's side," he said