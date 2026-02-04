ETV Bharat / state

Contract Killer Banarasi Yadav Dies After Being Shot At In Encounter With Uttar Pradesh STF

Confirming Yadav's death in a post on X, the UP STF said that Yadav was injured in an encounter with the UP STF team today and taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead, the STF said. According to the STF spokesperson, Yadav had more than two dozen serious cases registered against him.

Varanasi: Banarasi Yadav, the contract killer, who brutally murdered builder Mahendra Gautam in August last year and was carrying a bounty of one lakh rupees on his head, died after being shot at during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, the STF said on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that Yadav was involved in the murder of builder Mahendra Gautam, who was shot dead in the Sarnath area on August 21, 2025. Police were searching for Banarasi Yadav, a criminal with a bounty of one lakh rupees on his head, in connection with this case.

According to officials, on Tuesday night, the Special Task Force (STF) cornered Yadav following intelligence inputs about his presence at the encounter site. He opened fire on the STF, who retaliated leading to injuries to Yadav in the exchange of fire and later declared dead at the hospital.

It is understood that Yadav was first asked to surrender by the STF team, but he turned down the offer and instead opened fire on them. In the retaliatory firing, two bullets hit Banarasi Yadav, and he fell on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police recovered a pistol and a large number of cartridges from the deceased.

It is worth noting that Banarasi Yadav had orchestrated the businessman's murder over a 50 crore rupee land dispute. Police have so far arrested four people in this case. On January 3, the police also arrested the main shooter in this case, Arvind Yadav alias Fauji, who also had a reward of one lakh rupees on his head.