Continued Armed Group Activity Risks Pushing Manipur To Full-Scale Conflict: Kuki-Zo Council
Four people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants attacked their villages in Manipur's Tamenglong and Noney districts on Sunday.
By PTI
Published : September 14, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Council on Monday condemned the killing of four people by suspected militants in Manipur, saying activities of armed groups were endangering civilians and putting the state at risk of a full-scale conflict.
It alleged that more than 22 Kuki-Zo community members, including women and children, have been killed by "Naga armed groups operating in Manipur" since the beginning of 2026. Four people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants attacked their villages in Manipur's Tamenglong and Noney districts on Sunday.
In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council strongly condemned the killing of four civilians at Tollen and Longpi villages and also slammed the political and civil society leaders for their "apparent unwillingness to pursue meaningful reconciliation and dialogue to end the Naga-Kuki-Zo violence.
"The Government of India must act decisively and not allow militants to operate with impunity in Manipur. Continued armed group activity threatens civilians and risks pushing Manipur towards another full-scale conflict," it said. Meanwhile, three Kuki legislators have condemned the killings.
Haokholet Kipgen, who represents the Saitu in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, said, "Every citizen possesses an inalienable right to live with dignity, free from terror.
On the other hand, MLA Letzamang Haokip urged security forces to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and prevent further loss of life, while Kimneo Hangshig termed the killings a "cowardly" act.
The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and the hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, with 49 individuals remaining missing and thousands left homeless.
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