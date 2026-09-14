ETV Bharat / state

Continued Armed Group Activity Risks Pushing Manipur To Full-Scale Conflict: Kuki-Zo Council

Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Council on Monday condemned the killing of four people by suspected militants in Manipur, saying activities of armed groups were endangering civilians and putting the state at risk of a full-scale conflict.

It alleged that more than 22 Kuki-Zo community members, including women and children, have been killed by "Naga armed groups operating in Manipur" since the beginning of 2026. Four people, including two women, were killed when suspected militants attacked their villages in Manipur's Tamenglong and Noney districts on Sunday.

In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Council strongly condemned the killing of four civilians at Tollen and Longpi villages and also slammed the political and civil society leaders for their "apparent unwillingness to pursue meaningful reconciliation and dialogue to end the Naga-Kuki-Zo violence.

"The Government of India must act decisively and not allow militants to operate with impunity in Manipur. Continued armed group activity threatens civilians and risks pushing Manipur towards another full-scale conflict," it said. Meanwhile, three Kuki legislators have condemned the killings.