ETV Bharat / state

Content Creator Arrested For 'Racial Slurs' Against Tripura Youth In Viral Video

New Delhi: A Delhi-based content creator was arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, the Delhi Police had taken suo motu cognisance of a purported video of the incident and launched an investigation after registering a case.

"The content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, is a bad character of Sadar Bazar area and has previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told PTI.

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is investigating the video of the alleged racial abuse. The police's Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) had written to the IFSO unit, asking it to investigate the video, they said.

Police personnel then visited Shokeen's residence, but a senior police officer said he was not present there.

The development comes amid widespread condemnation of the viral video on social media, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against the content creator.

Leaders across party lines have condemned the alleged incident and demanded action. Rijiju on X said he would face action and police in Delhi and Tripura would teach him a "hard lesson".

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," the minister said.

Police sources said the Tripura Police team is expected to land in Delhi later in the night and will first visit Sadar Bazar police station, where it will take custody of Shokeen from the Delhi Police. The police will then produce Shokeen before a Delhi court to seek transit remand. Shokeen had allegedly recorded the controversial video in Ahmedabad around a month ago. Police sources said there are seven to eight accused in the case and their role will be investigated.