ETV Bharat / state

'Contempt Of Court': Abhishek Questions Judiciary’s Impartiality After Calcutta HC Show-Cause Notice

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has issued a show-cause notice to Abhishek Banerjee over alleged contempt of court. Within hours of receiving this notice, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata faction’s general secretary once again questioned the impartiality of a section of the judiciary.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi on Tuesday, Banerjee alleged—albeit indirectly—that while BJP leaders across the country frequently disregard court orders, no action was taken against them. In this context, he explicitly questioned the neutrality of the judicial system.

Banerjee claimed that a segment of the judiciary is operating under pressure. He alleged, "In my case, a show-cause notice was issued within four to six days. Yet, last year, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Supreme Court was responsible for inciting a 'religious war' (dharma yuddha) in the country. Four years ago, Biplab Deb stated that regardless of court orders, it is ultimately the state police which decide who will be sent to jail. When Suvendu Adhikari was the Leader of the Opposition, he would often predict what a court verdict would be a week in advance. None of them faced contempt of court proceedings."

Asserting that the law should be equal for everyone, the Diamond Harbour MP pointed out that individuals like Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh, and Suvendu Adhikari were granted legal protection by the courts when they were associated with the BJP—a protection he claimed he is denied despite his role in opposition politics.

Banerjee further alleged that while cases involving major industrialists are often resolved in a single day, the writ petitions filed by ordinary citizens or Members of Parliament remain pending for months.

Additionally, he questioned why no contempt proceedings have been initiated against the Election Commission, the state home secretary, or the director general of police (DGP), despite their alleged non-compliance with Supreme Court directives.

Meanwhile, addressing the false cases filed against him and his party workers, Abhishek said, "Following the attack on my residence on November 7, a case of molestation has been filed against me—even though the complainant was not even present at the scene. Several Trinamool MLAs and leaders, including Kshitish Das, the South Kolkata youth wing president, are being harassed through false cases, imprisonment, and notices from the NIA. On June 19, an armed miscreant arrived outside Gate 3C of the airport with the intent to kill me. Two days ago, a photograph of this individual alongside Suvendu Adhikari surfaced on social media."