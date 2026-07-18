ETV Bharat / state

Contaminated Well Water Sickens More Than 80 Villagers In MP's Ratlam; 21 Hospitalised, Discharged

Ratlam: More than 80 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district over the past three to four days, leading to the hospitalisation of 21 of them who were later discharged, officials said on Saturday.

The health department has conducted a door-to-door survey to identify other possible patients and provide timely treatment. A medical camp has been launched, and relief measures have been undertaken.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Kiran Wadia told PTI that residents of Azampur Dodiya village in Piploda tehsil, with a population of around 800, had been reporting symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain for the last three to four days.

As soon as the department received information on Friday, Block Medical Officer Pawan Patidar sent ambulances to the village to shift the seriously affected patients to the hospital, Wadia said.