Containers With Karnataka's Byadgi Chillies To Gulf Countries Halted Midway, Traders Stare At Losses
As cost of shipping containers for exports linked to markets connected through the Middle East has increased significantly, prices offered to farmers may drop further.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Haveri: The escalating conflict in the Middle East region has started affecting agricultural exports from Karnataka. Containers carrying the world-famous Byadgi chillies, which were destined for Gulf countries such as Iran and Iraq, have been halted midway due to disruptions in shipping routes, leaving traders in distress.
Tensions in the region have intensified due to US-Israel attacks on Iran and its counterstrikes. As fears of a wider conflict spread across the Gulf region, shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely affected. Large cargo vessels carrying export containers are either delayed or have stopped operating on the route.
The impact is now visible in Haveri, home to the globally known Byadgi chilli market. Several containers loaded with chillies meant for export have been stranded, with some stuck at the ports of Mumbai and Chennai. As a result, chilli stocks worth hundreds of crores of rupees remain locked inside containers. Traders say payments worth crores of rupees from buyers in Iran have also not been received, worsening the financial strain.
Chilli trader SR Patil told ETV Bharat that the situation has turned out to be extremely difficult for exporters. "The export of Byadgi chillies to Gulf countries has come to a complete halt. Freight charges for shipments to other Asian countries have also risen sharply," he added.
Byadgi chillies are widely used in spice production and cosmetic manufacturing and are exported to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Bali, Thailand and Singapore. However, the cost of shipping containers for exports linked to markets connected through the Middle East has increased significantly. Traders fear that if the situation persists, the prices offered to farmers for their produce may drop further.
Patil said around 1,000 tonnes of chilli powder are usually exported to Middle Eastern countries every month. But exports have been suspended for the past fifteen days, with payments amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore pending from overseas buyers.
The ongoing crisis has compounded difficulties already faced by chilli traders. Last year, excessive rainfall led to a surge in arrivals at the Byadgi market, leading to a price fall. The heavy rains also affected the quality of the produce. This year, many farmers reduced chilli cultivation after suffering losses earlier and shifted to other crops.
Because of the reduced supply, chilli prices had initially improved this season. But the present geopolitical tension has placed traders in a difficult position. Exporters now have to bear significantly higher transport costs to ship chillies to international markets. Traders say if they attempt to pass on the increased freight costs to farmers, chilli prices will inevitably decline. They hope the conflict subsides soon so that export activity can return to normalcy.
Raju Morageri, secretary of the traders association, said the industry hopes the conflict ends soon. He explained that a rise in petroleum prices would increase transportation costs further, affecting both traders and farmers. "Exports to the Middle East have currently stalled, and there is also a shortage of containers. Earlier, the freight charge for one container was around $1,800, which has risen to nearly $3,500 per container. Export contracts usually fix the price per kilogram of the product, and the transport charges have to be managed within that margin. With such a steep rise in freight rates, it has become difficult for traders to sustain exports," he added.
He warned that if freight charges continue to increase, farmers may find it difficult to bring their produce to the market, and buyers may struggle to send the goods abroad. Eventually, this could lead to a fall in crop prices, affecting the entire supply chain from farmers to exporters.
