Containers With Karnataka's Byadgi Chillies To Gulf Countries Halted Midway, Traders Stare At Losses

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Haveri: The escalating conflict in the Middle East region has started affecting agricultural exports from Karnataka. Containers carrying the world-famous Byadgi chillies, which were destined for Gulf countries such as Iran and Iraq, have been halted midway due to disruptions in shipping routes, leaving traders in distress.

Tensions in the region have intensified due to US-Israel attacks on Iran and its counterstrikes. As fears of a wider conflict spread across the Gulf region, shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely affected. Large cargo vessels carrying export containers are either delayed or have stopped operating on the route.

The impact is now visible in Haveri, home to the globally known Byadgi chilli market. Several containers loaded with chillies meant for export have been stranded, with some stuck at the ports of Mumbai and Chennai. As a result, chilli stocks worth hundreds of crores of rupees remain locked inside containers. Traders say payments worth crores of rupees from buyers in Iran have also not been received, worsening the financial strain.

Chilli trader SR Patil told ETV Bharat that the situation has turned out to be extremely difficult for exporters. "The export of Byadgi chillies to Gulf countries has come to a complete halt. Freight charges for shipments to other Asian countries have also risen sharply," he added.

Byadgi chillies are widely used in spice production and cosmetic manufacturing and are exported to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Bali, Thailand and Singapore. However, the cost of shipping containers for exports linked to markets connected through the Middle East has increased significantly. Traders fear that if the situation persists, the prices offered to farmers for their produce may drop further.