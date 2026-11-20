ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Man Leaves For Russia, Family Receives Ransom Call Of USD 4,000

Kanpur : Khushboo Pal has been spending sleepless nights worried sick about her brother who left for Russia in search of a job and went incommunicado. Khushboo said is receiving messages on Telegram in which the sender keeps asking for USD 4,000 to ensure her brother Sohan Pal's well-being.

Khushboo said the sender threatened to chop off Sohan Pal's head if she did not pay up or sought any sort of assistance from the Russian embassy in New Delhi. Khushboo, a resident of Ratanpur in Kanpur, in a video, which has now gone viral on social media, pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure Sohan Pal's safe return to India.

Khushboo said Sohan Pal ran his own garage and laundry near Shatabdi Nagar Road Stadium in the city. She alleged Sohan Pal left home on a tourist visa on October 11 and reached Russia on October 15. She said Sohan Pal was lured with the promise of a lucrative and high-paying job in Russia by three of his friends- Romi Pal, Rahul, and another, all of whom reside in Mumbai.

Khushboo alleged after losing contact with Sohan Pal on November 4, she brought the matter to the notice of Kanpur administration and the Russian Embassy in Delhi but little was done to trace him. She said after reaching Russia, Sohan Pal continued to communicate with his family via audio and video calls for around 19 days before he went incommunicado.

"Sohan Pal told us that he had been engaged as a driver in Russia and was happy with his job. When asked about returning home for Diwali, Sohan Pal said that he would not be able to come home for the festival, but had a flight booked for November 8 and would arrive in Kanpur by 7 am on Bhaiya Dooj, November 11," said Khushboo.