Kanpur Man Leaves For Russia, Family Receives Ransom Call Of USD 4,000
Sohan Pal's sister said he reached Russia on October 15 and told his family that he had landed up a job as a driver.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Kanpur: Khushboo Pal has been spending sleepless nights worried sick about her brother who left for Russia in search of a job and went incommunicado. Khushboo said is receiving messages on Telegram in which the sender keeps asking for USD 4,000 to ensure her brother Sohan Pal's well-being.
Khushboo said the sender threatened to chop off Sohan Pal's head if she did not pay up or sought any sort of assistance from the Russian embassy in New Delhi. Khushboo, a resident of Ratanpur in Kanpur, in a video, which has now gone viral on social media, pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure Sohan Pal's safe return to India.
Khushboo said Sohan Pal ran his own garage and laundry near Shatabdi Nagar Road Stadium in the city. She alleged Sohan Pal left home on a tourist visa on October 11 and reached Russia on October 15. She said Sohan Pal was lured with the promise of a lucrative and high-paying job in Russia by three of his friends- Romi Pal, Rahul, and another, all of whom reside in Mumbai.
थाना पनकी क्षेत्र निवासी रामजीत पाल द्वारा अपने भाई सोहन पाल के रूस जाने के उपरांत 04.11.2026 से संपर्क न हो पाने के संबंध में सूचना दी गई है। पुलिस द्वारा की गई जांच में ज्ञात हुआ कि सोहन पाल दिनांक 11.10.2026 को टूरिस्ट वीजा पर रूस गया था। विदेश जाने के संबंध में रोमी पाल द्वारा सहायता की गयी थी। पुलिस द्वारा प्रकरण की जांच एवं आवश्यक जानकारी संकलित की जा रही है। तहरीर प्राप्त होने पर तथ्यों के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। बाइट-सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त पनकी श्री अमित चौरसिया। @Uppolice @Dcpwkanpur— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 20, 2026
Khushboo alleged after losing contact with Sohan Pal on November 4, she brought the matter to the notice of Kanpur administration and the Russian Embassy in Delhi but little was done to trace him. She said after reaching Russia, Sohan Pal continued to communicate with his family via audio and video calls for around 19 days before he went incommunicado.
"Sohan Pal told us that he had been engaged as a driver in Russia and was happy with his job. When asked about returning home for Diwali, Sohan Pal said that he would not be able to come home for the festival, but had a flight booked for November 8 and would arrive in Kanpur by 7 am on Bhaiya Dooj, November 11," said Khushboo.
She said, "But on November 4, Sohan Pal's phone went out of reach and contact with him was completely lost. Even after so many days, there is still no trace of him". Khushboo said she recently got to know that Romi Pal had transferred Rs 46,000 to Sohan Pal's bank account.
Khushboo said, after losing contact with Sohan Pal, threatening messages were received during a Telegram conversation from an ID named Satoshi Nakamoto. "The sender stated that he would only provide information about Sohan if I paid USD 4,000. He also warned if we tried to contact anyone from the Russian embassy, then he would behead Sohan Pal," she said.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Chaurasia said Sohan Pal left for Russia on a tourist visa and based on a complaint filed by his family, a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.
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