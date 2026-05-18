ETV Bharat / state

LIC Ordered To Pay ₹6 Lakh Insurance Claim After Consumer Forum Rejects 'Grace Period' Argument

Bilaspur: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to pay insurance and accidental death claims to the family of a policyholder who died in a road accident, ruling that LIC had wrongly rejected the claim, citing the expiry of the premium grace period.

The forum also ordered LIC to pay interest, compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses to the deceased policyholder’s family. According to the case details, Sant Kumar Vaishnaw, a resident of Madanpur in the Ratanpur area, had purchased LIC's Jeevan Lakshya policy, which carried a basic life insurance cover of ₹3 lakh along with an additional accidental death benefit rider (ADDB) of another ₹3 lakh.

Vaishnaw died in a road accident on January 27, 2025. Following his death, his brother Pradeep Kumar submitted a claim seeking the insurance amount and accidental death benefit under the policy.

LIC, however, rejected the claim, arguing that the quarterly premium due in December 2024 had not been paid within the stipulated time and that the policy had lapsed after the expiry of the grace period. The family subsequently approached the district consumer forum, challenging the rejection.