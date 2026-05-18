LIC Ordered To Pay ₹6 Lakh Insurance Claim After Consumer Forum Rejects 'Grace Period' Argument
LIC argued that the premium due in December 2024 had not been paid within the stipulated time and lapsed after expiry of the grace period.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Bilaspur: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to pay insurance and accidental death claims to the family of a policyholder who died in a road accident, ruling that LIC had wrongly rejected the claim, citing the expiry of the premium grace period.
The forum also ordered LIC to pay interest, compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses to the deceased policyholder’s family. According to the case details, Sant Kumar Vaishnaw, a resident of Madanpur in the Ratanpur area, had purchased LIC's Jeevan Lakshya policy, which carried a basic life insurance cover of ₹3 lakh along with an additional accidental death benefit rider (ADDB) of another ₹3 lakh.
Vaishnaw died in a road accident on January 27, 2025. Following his death, his brother Pradeep Kumar submitted a claim seeking the insurance amount and accidental death benefit under the policy.
LIC, however, rejected the claim, arguing that the quarterly premium due in December 2024 had not been paid within the stipulated time and that the policy had lapsed after the expiry of the grace period. The family subsequently approached the district consumer forum, challenging the rejection.
After examining the policy terms and premium schedule, the consumer forum ruled in favour of the complainant. The commission observed that the 30-day grace period must be calculated from the day following the premium due date. Based on this interpretation, the forum held that the insurance policy remained valid and operational on the date of the accident.
The forum further stated that an insurance company cannot deny a death claim merely because the policyholder died during the grace period allowed for premium payment. Holding LIC guilty of 'deficiency in service', the commission directed the insurer to settle the claim within 45 days.
Compensation Ordered
Under the order, LIC has been directed to pay:
- ₹3 lakh as the basic sum assured
- ₹3 lakh as accidental death benefit
- 9% annual interest from November 17, 2025, the date of claim filing
- ₹25,000 as compensation for mental harassment
- Litigation costs incurred by the family
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