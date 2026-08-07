ETV Bharat / state

Hotel Liable For Guest's Stolen Jewellery Even If Locker Wasn't Used, Rules Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that hotels cannot escape liability for the theft of a guest's valuables merely because the guest did not use the locker provided in the room. The Commission observed that a hotel is duty-bound to ensure the safety of both its guests and their belongings.

The Commission directed a Raipur hotel to pay ₹2.37 lakh as compensation to a guest whose jewellery was stolen from his hotel room during his stay. Setting aside an earlier order of the District Consumer Commission, the State Commission observed that every guest checking into a hotel expects not only comfortable accommodation but also adequate security for personal belongings.

"The security system in a hotel is not merely an additional facility but an integral part of the service offered," the Commission observed, holding that the theft from a locked hotel room reflected a deficiency in service and negligence on the part of the hotel management.

Background Of The Case

The complainant, Narjat Singh Sethia, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, had stayed with his family at V W Canyon Hotel in Raipur. During the stay, jewellery worth ₹2,02,500 allegedly went missing from the locked hotel room.

He alleged that the theft occurred because of inadequate security arrangements and sought compensation before the Consumer Commission. The hotel denied liability, arguing that each room was equipped with a locker which the guest had failed to use.

It also contended that the FIR had been lodged two days after the incident, making the complaint doubtful. The management further claimed that the complainant had failed to produce proof of payment for the hotel stay and therefore could not be treated as a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

State Commission Rejects Hotel's Arguments