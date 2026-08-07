Hotel Liable For Guest's Stolen Jewellery Even If Locker Wasn't Used, Rules Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission
The Commission directed a Raipur hotel to pay ₹2.37 lakh as compensation to a guest whose jewellery was stolen from his room during his stay.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that hotels cannot escape liability for the theft of a guest's valuables merely because the guest did not use the locker provided in the room. The Commission observed that a hotel is duty-bound to ensure the safety of both its guests and their belongings.
The Commission directed a Raipur hotel to pay ₹2.37 lakh as compensation to a guest whose jewellery was stolen from his hotel room during his stay. Setting aside an earlier order of the District Consumer Commission, the State Commission observed that every guest checking into a hotel expects not only comfortable accommodation but also adequate security for personal belongings.
"The security system in a hotel is not merely an additional facility but an integral part of the service offered," the Commission observed, holding that the theft from a locked hotel room reflected a deficiency in service and negligence on the part of the hotel management.
Background Of The Case
The complainant, Narjat Singh Sethia, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, had stayed with his family at V W Canyon Hotel in Raipur. During the stay, jewellery worth ₹2,02,500 allegedly went missing from the locked hotel room.
He alleged that the theft occurred because of inadequate security arrangements and sought compensation before the Consumer Commission. The hotel denied liability, arguing that each room was equipped with a locker which the guest had failed to use.
It also contended that the FIR had been lodged two days after the incident, making the complaint doubtful. The management further claimed that the complainant had failed to produce proof of payment for the hotel stay and therefore could not be treated as a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
State Commission Rejects Hotel's Arguments
The State Commission disagreed with the District Commission's decision that had dismissed the complaint. Referring to Section 2(7) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Commission held that a person availing a service qualifies as a consumer and cannot be denied that status merely because a payment receipt is unavailable.
The Commission also ruled that the availability of a locker did not absolve the hotel of its legal responsibility to maintain adequate security.
Delay In FIR Not Fatal
Rejecting the hotel's objection regarding the delayed FIR, the Commission accepted the complainant's explanation that he had first informed the hotel management and waited for its internal inquiry before approaching the police. The delay, the Commission said, was satisfactorily explained and could not be used to reject the claim.
Compensation Awarded
The Commission directed the hotel management to pay:
- ₹2,02,500 towards the value of the stolen jewellery,
- ₹25,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and
- ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses.
The total compensation of ₹2,37,500 has to be paid within 60 days, failing which the hotel will be liable to pay 9% annual interest on the entire amount until payment.
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