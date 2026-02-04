ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Commission Slams Manipal Cigna For Rejecting Health Claim, Orders Payout with Interest

Hyderabad: The Consumer Commission-1 has strongly criticised Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company for rejecting a medical insurance claim over alleged non-disclosure of treatment taken at the age of 18. Terming the insurer's action illegal and unjustified, the commission held it to be a clear case of deficiency in service and directed the company to settle the claim with interest and compensation.

Commission member V. Janardhan Reddy delivered this verdict in a complaint filed by M. Satyanarayana and his wife, B. Saraswathi, directing the insurer to settle the claim along with interest and compensation.

As per the commission’s order, Manipal Cigna Insurance Company has been directed to pay Rs 3,01,071 towards medical treatment expenses, along with 9 per cent interest calculated from the date the claim was rejected. The insurer was also ordered to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

According to the case details, Saraswathi was admitted to Siddhartha Hospital on May 25, 2024, after suffering from severe leg pain that left her unable to walk. Her treatment expenses exceeded Rs 3 lakh, following which the couple submitted a claim under her health insurance policy.