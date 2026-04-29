ETV Bharat / state

Company Told To Refund Car Owner As Vehicle's Speed Falls Short By One Second

Dehradun: The State Consumer Redressal Commission in Uttarakhand has ordered a national car manufacturing company to refund the entire amount to the owner of a car after the vehicle, worth Rs 1.65 crore, fell short by one second of the speed claimed in its advertisement.

The company has also been directed to pay Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. According to sources, a consumer from Dehradun purchased a car from a leading domestic automobile manufacturer on March 27, 2024, for Rs 1.65 crore.

In its advertisements, the company had claimed that this vehicle was capable of accelerating to a speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 6.1 seconds. When the driver attempted to accelerate the car to this speed, it took more than 7.1 seconds to reach a velocity of 100 kilometres per hour.

In response, the company argued that this specific speed might be attainable only under test conditions. The commission, however, ruled that since this fact was not disclosed to the customer at the time of purchase, it constituted misleading information.