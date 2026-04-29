Company Told To Refund Car Owner As Vehicle's Speed Falls Short By One Second
Uttarakhand Consumer Commission delivers the verdict in response to a car owner's complaint.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Dehradun: The State Consumer Redressal Commission in Uttarakhand has ordered a national car manufacturing company to refund the entire amount to the owner of a car after the vehicle, worth Rs 1.65 crore, fell short by one second of the speed claimed in its advertisement.
The company has also been directed to pay Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. According to sources, a consumer from Dehradun purchased a car from a leading domestic automobile manufacturer on March 27, 2024, for Rs 1.65 crore.
In its advertisements, the company had claimed that this vehicle was capable of accelerating to a speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 6.1 seconds. When the driver attempted to accelerate the car to this speed, it took more than 7.1 seconds to reach a velocity of 100 kilometres per hour.
In response, the company argued that this specific speed might be attainable only under test conditions. The commission, however, ruled that since this fact was not disclosed to the customer at the time of purchase, it constituted misleading information.
The car owner also filed two other complaints with the commission. The customer's second grievance was about a strange noise emanating from beneath the car.
When he took the vehicle to the dealer to address this issue, the chassis was subjected to cutting and subsequent welding. No permission was sought from the owner before undertaking this work.
In this regard, the commission observed that the chassis serves as the backbone of a vehicle. Any tampering with it compromises the vehicle's fundamental structural integrity.
In response, the company argued that since the work in question was performed by the dealer, the responsibility lay with the dealer. However, the commission delivered a verdict holding the motor company—and the company alone—responsible for the manufacturing defect.
Additionally, the customer had also alleged a defect in the fuel tank cap. The commission, presided over by Kumkum Rani and comprising B S Manral as a member, observed that the fact that the vehicle is a luxury car does not absolve the company of its responsibilities. The company has been ordered to refund the entire amount and pay Rs 50,000 as litigation expenses.
Also Read:
SC gives eight weeks to fill up consumer disputes redressal vacancies