ETV Bharat / state

After Maruti Suzuki, Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission Takes Tata To Task For Manufacturing Defects In Car

Raipur: Days after ordering Maruti Suzuki to compensate a consumer for delivering him a defective car, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Redressal Commission delivered a similar verdict, this time, in favour of a man who faced numerous troubles with his Tata car since he bought it in 2014.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Commission Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and member Pramod Kumar Verma. The case pertains to Raipur resident Pramod Kumar Gautam who had purchased a Tata Indigo eCS LS TDI car on November 27, 2014.

However, within a few days of purchasing the car, it started malfunctioning. The vehicle's fuel gauge malfunctioned, the car would pull to one side on the road, and it even had trouble starting on a cold engine.

The situation escalated to a point where the car had to be taken to the service centre for repairs four times within just three months and approximately 5,000 kilometres of purchase. The frequent breakdowns caused the complainant not only financial loss but also mental anguish.

When the vehicle's problems persisted despite repeated repairs, Gautam filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission, Raipur, on April 13, 2015. He demanded a vehicle replacement or a full refund, along with compensation for financial loss, mental anguish, and litigation expenses.

During the hearing, the authorized dealer, National Garage, informed the Commission that all of the customer's complaints were resolved under warranty. The vehicle had no permanent manufacturing defects. Tata Motors Limited also refuted the allegations, stating that the problems with the vehicle were part of normal wear and tear, a component of normal use, and not a manufacturing defect.

After hearing the case, the District Consumer Commission partially accepted the complaint. The Commission ordered the dealer to take back the vehicle in 'as is' condition and pay the complainant Rs 2 lakh as compensation for financial damages, Rs 10,000 for mental agony, and Rs 5,000 for attorney's fees. However, the full refund of the car was not ordered at the time.