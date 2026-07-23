After Maruti Suzuki, Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission Takes Tata To Task For Manufacturing Defects In Car
The Commission held Tata Motors and its authorized dealer responsible and directed the purchase price of car be refunded to complainant, reports Praveen Singh.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Raipur: Days after ordering Maruti Suzuki to compensate a consumer for delivering him a defective car, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Redressal Commission delivered a similar verdict, this time, in favour of a man who faced numerous troubles with his Tata car since he bought it in 2014.
The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Commission Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and member Pramod Kumar Verma. The case pertains to Raipur resident Pramod Kumar Gautam who had purchased a Tata Indigo eCS LS TDI car on November 27, 2014.
However, within a few days of purchasing the car, it started malfunctioning. The vehicle's fuel gauge malfunctioned, the car would pull to one side on the road, and it even had trouble starting on a cold engine.
The situation escalated to a point where the car had to be taken to the service centre for repairs four times within just three months and approximately 5,000 kilometres of purchase. The frequent breakdowns caused the complainant not only financial loss but also mental anguish.
When the vehicle's problems persisted despite repeated repairs, Gautam filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission, Raipur, on April 13, 2015. He demanded a vehicle replacement or a full refund, along with compensation for financial loss, mental anguish, and litigation expenses.
During the hearing, the authorized dealer, National Garage, informed the Commission that all of the customer's complaints were resolved under warranty. The vehicle had no permanent manufacturing defects. Tata Motors Limited also refuted the allegations, stating that the problems with the vehicle were part of normal wear and tear, a component of normal use, and not a manufacturing defect.
After hearing the case, the District Consumer Commission partially accepted the complaint. The Commission ordered the dealer to take back the vehicle in 'as is' condition and pay the complainant Rs 2 lakh as compensation for financial damages, Rs 10,000 for mental agony, and Rs 5,000 for attorney's fees. However, the full refund of the car was not ordered at the time.
Gautam appealed against the verdict at the State Consumer Redressal Commission. A bench comprising Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and member Pramod Kumar Verma examined the records and technical facts in detail.
The Commission found that serious technical defects repeatedly appeared soon after the vehicle was purchased and the service center failed to permanently rectify them. It acknowledged that the vehicle had an inherent manufacturing defect and that the company failed to provide the consumer with a defect-free vehicle.
The Commission also stated since the vehicle was no longer usable, returning it to the consumer was neither practical nor justifiable.
The State Commission, amending the District Commission's order, held Tata Motors Limited and its authorized dealer, National Garage, jointly responsible and directed that the full purchase price of the car, Rs 4,77,865, be refunded to the complainant.
The Commission stated the amount should be refunded with 6 per cent annual interest from April 13, 2015, until the date of payment. It also upheld the District Commission's award of Rs 2,00,000 in financial damages, Rs 10,000 in compensation for mental agony, and Rs 5,000 in attorney fees.
The Commission clearly stated in its order that the sale of a defective vehicle constitutes unfair trade practice and deficiency in service to the consumer. If the manufacturer and dealer, even together, fail to address the vehicle's fundamental technical defects, both are equally responsible and must pay the consumer appropriate compensation, it held.
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