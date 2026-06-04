Tamil Nadu: Consumer Commission Orders Auto Dealer To Pay Rs 60,000 For Delaying Two-Wheeler Repairs By 69 Days
According to the complaint, Kannan's motorcycle broke down on August 1, 2025, when he was on his way to work.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST
Tirunelveli: The Tirunelveli Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a private automobile dealership to pay Rs 60,000 in compensation and legal costs to a customer after it delayed repairing his two-wheeler by 69 days despite promising to complete the work within two days.
The complainant, Kannan, a daily-wage labourer from Kaliyavoor village in Thoothukudi district's Srivaikuntam taluk, had purchased a two-wheeler from Vijay Auto Agency in the Samadhanapuram area of Palayamkottai in 2018. As his village has no adequate public transport facilities, Kannan used the vehicle as his primary mode of transport to go to work.
According to the complaint, Kannan's motorcycle broke down on August 1, 2025, when he was on his way to work. The next day, he handed over the vehicle to the dealership for repairs. Agency staff reportedly assured him that the repairs would be completed within two days.
However, the dealership allegedly failed to return the vehicle for nearly 69 days and said the spare parts were not available and that there were other pending orders. Kannan further alleged that he never received a repair estimate from the agency.
As a result, he was not able to travel to work regularly and suffered loss of income. He said that he is a daily wage worker and earns about Rs 700 per day. He said he lost about Rs 48,300 income due to the delay. He said this all has caused him mental stress.
Kannan approached the Tirunelveli Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission through his counsel, Advocate Brahma. The case was heard by Commission President Piraviperumal and Member Shanmugapriya, who concluded that the dealership had engaged in both deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.
The Commission ordered Vijay Auto Agency to pay Kannan Rs 50,000 as compensation for the service deficiency, loss of livelihood and mental agony, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.
The dealership was also directed to return the repaired vehicle in roadworthy condition without charging any additional amount beyond the repair bill of Rs 27,008, payable by Kannan.
The Commission further stipulated that the order must be complied with within 45 days, failing which the compensation amount would attract 9 per cent annual interest until payment is made.
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