ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Consumer Commission Orders Auto Dealer To Pay Rs 60,000 For Delaying Two-Wheeler Repairs By 69 Days

Tirunelveli: The Tirunelveli Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a private automobile dealership to pay Rs 60,000 in compensation and legal costs to a customer after it delayed repairing his two-wheeler by 69 days despite promising to complete the work within two days.

The complainant, Kannan, a daily-wage labourer from Kaliyavoor village in Thoothukudi district's Srivaikuntam taluk, had purchased a two-wheeler from Vijay Auto Agency in the Samadhanapuram area of Palayamkottai in 2018. As his village has no adequate public transport facilities, Kannan used the vehicle as his primary mode of transport to go to work.

According to the complaint, Kannan's motorcycle broke down on August 1, 2025, when he was on his way to work. The next day, he handed over the vehicle to the dealership for repairs. Agency staff reportedly assured him that the repairs would be completed within two days.

However, the dealership allegedly failed to return the vehicle for nearly 69 days and said the spare parts were not available and that there were other pending orders. Kannan further alleged that he never received a repair estimate from the agency.

As a result, he was not able to travel to work regularly and suffered loss of income. He said that he is a daily wage worker and earns about Rs 700 per day. He said he lost about Rs 48,300 income due to the delay. He said this all has caused him mental stress.