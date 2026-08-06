ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Commission Fines Hyderabad Hospital Rs 1.77 Crore For Medical Negligence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has imposed a fine of Rs 1.77 crore on the Renova NIGL (National Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases) Hospital for medical negligence leading to permanent disability of a six-year-old girl who accidentally swallowed a one-rupee coin.

The incident dates back to November 30, 2020, when Anshika, daughter of Akhilesh from Kothapet, was rushed to Vijaya Diagnostics in Habsiguda for an X-ray, which spotted the metal coin in her stomach. She was subsequently taken to the Renova NIGL Hospital in Banjara Hills, where gastroenterologists suggested removing the coin through endoscopy.

Although the doctors said Anshika would recover within 72 hours, her condition deteriorated, requiring emergency treatment in other hospitals for a long time.