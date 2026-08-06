Consumer Commission Fines Hyderabad Hospital Rs 1.77 Crore For Medical Negligence
The incident dates back to 2020, when the six-year-old patient was taken to the Renova NIGL Hospital after she had mistakenly swallowed a one-rupee coin.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has imposed a fine of Rs 1.77 crore on the Renova NIGL (National Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases) Hospital for medical negligence leading to permanent disability of a six-year-old girl who accidentally swallowed a one-rupee coin.
The incident dates back to November 30, 2020, when Anshika, daughter of Akhilesh from Kothapet, was rushed to Vijaya Diagnostics in Habsiguda for an X-ray, which spotted the metal coin in her stomach. She was subsequently taken to the Renova NIGL Hospital in Banjara Hills, where gastroenterologists suggested removing the coin through endoscopy.
Although the doctors said Anshika would recover within 72 hours, her condition deteriorated, requiring emergency treatment in other hospitals for a long time.
"Due to the doctors' mistake, our daughter lost her sight, her speech and was completely confined to bed with 100% permanent disability," her parents said.
The bench comprising Commission II president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, members D Sridevi and Parupalli Jawaharbabu observed that the hospital did not follow standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) during the treatment.
"We clearly informed the concerned doctors that the child had already eaten rice and that two bananas were also given as first aid. However, the anesthesiologist and the medical team acted negligently without considering this matter. The child vomited during the endoscopy, which led the food particles to enter the lungs. As a result, the oxygen supply to the brain stopped for about 10 minutes, and the child went into a coma," it observed.
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