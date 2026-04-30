ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Commission Fines Fancy Ice Cream, Zomato As Man Falls Ill After Eating Ice Cream

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-2 has ordered Fancy Ice Cream and Zomato to pay Rs. 10,000 compensation, Rs. 5,000 as case costs and a refund of Rs. 168 to a consumer who fell ill after eating ice cream.

Pawan Kasturi of Saidabad Colony purchased a 1000 ml American dry fruit ice cream container and 60 ml Chocobar from Fancy Ice Cream (Dilsukhnagar) through Zomato on November 3, 2023. Pawan and his family members fell ill after eating the ice cream. When they checked the ice cream packets, they found that there was no manufacturing date and MRP.

A complaint was lodged with Fancy Ice Cream, but it was ignored. The complainant approached the Consumer Commission. The respondent Fancy Ice Cream Company filed a complaint with the Commission alleging that the complainant had erased the manufacturing dates. Meanwhile, Pawan ordered the same ice cream again on February 22 and May 18, 2024, and proved with photos and invoices that the manufacturing date and MRP were not posted.