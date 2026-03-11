ETV Bharat / state

Consultancy Owner Stabbed To Death Over Rs 1,000 In Hyderabad, Receptionist Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: The owner of a consultancy firm was brutally stabbed to death by a job seeker at his office, while a young woman working as a receptionist was seriously injured over a financial dispute of just Rs 1,000 in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

The Madhura Nagar police station in Hyderabad said the victim has been identified as J Shashikaran Reddy (36). He and his wife, Naga Bharathi, hail from Vijayawada and were living in an apartment in the Yellareddyguda area of the city. Shashikaran had been running a manpower consultancy in Yusufguda for the past two years from an office near Metro Pillar 1,482. The consultancy operated under the names Varahi, BGS, and Sairam, and helped unemployed youth find jobs in different sectors.

Police said a 22-year-old youth from Nalgonda had approached the consultancy recently seeking employment. Shashikaran reportedly collected Rs 2,500 from him and arranged a job at a hotel in Banjara Hills. However, the youth quit the job after two days, saying he did not like it. When he demanded his money back, Shashikaran returned Rs 1,500.

On Tuesday afternoon, the youth returned to the office demanding the remaining Rs 1,000. Police said he entered the owner's chamber on the third floor and locked the door from inside. During the argument, he allegedly threatened Shashikaran and demanded the remaining amount. In a sudden act of violence, he stabbed Shashikaran in the neck.