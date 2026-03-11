Consultancy Owner Stabbed To Death Over Rs 1,000 In Hyderabad, Receptionist Seriously Injured
Published : March 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The owner of a consultancy firm was brutally stabbed to death by a job seeker at his office, while a young woman working as a receptionist was seriously injured over a financial dispute of just Rs 1,000 in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.
The Madhura Nagar police station in Hyderabad said the victim has been identified as J Shashikaran Reddy (36). He and his wife, Naga Bharathi, hail from Vijayawada and were living in an apartment in the Yellareddyguda area of the city. Shashikaran had been running a manpower consultancy in Yusufguda for the past two years from an office near Metro Pillar 1,482. The consultancy operated under the names Varahi, BGS, and Sairam, and helped unemployed youth find jobs in different sectors.
Police said a 22-year-old youth from Nalgonda had approached the consultancy recently seeking employment. Shashikaran reportedly collected Rs 2,500 from him and arranged a job at a hotel in Banjara Hills. However, the youth quit the job after two days, saying he did not like it. When he demanded his money back, Shashikaran returned Rs 1,500.
On Tuesday afternoon, the youth returned to the office demanding the remaining Rs 1,000. Police said he entered the owner's chamber on the third floor and locked the door from inside. During the argument, he allegedly threatened Shashikaran and demanded the remaining amount. In a sudden act of violence, he stabbed Shashikaran in the neck.
Hearing the victim's screams, receptionist Laya rushed to the chamber and knocked on the door. When the accused came out, he attacked her as well before fleeing the spot. After the attack, Laya managed to call Dial 100, following which the police rushed to the spot and shifted both victims to a hospital, where doctors declared Shashikaran dead on arrival. Laya is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.
The murder has left the deceased's family in deep shock. Shashikaran's wife, who had recently undergone a traditional baby shower ceremony and is expecting a child soon, was inconsolable after learning about the sudden personal loss. Family friends said she had also suffered a heart attack last month.
A manhunt has been launched for the accused, and a case has been registered by the police. Investigators are examining CCTV footage of the consultancy and other evidence to trace and nab the assailant. The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over violent crimes triggered by minor disputes.
