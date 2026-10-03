ETV Bharat / state

3 Workers Die After Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

Ariyalur: A pall of gloom descended on Sendurai area of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Friday after three persons, all construction workers, died after remaining trapped in a newly-constructed septic tank.

The incident took place near Sendurai Taluk Office, where one Subramanian is constructing a new house. During the construction work, the workers were engaged in removing the wooden shuttering planks after the concrete for the septic tank had been poured.

As per sources, the three workers went inside the septic tank and suddenbly collapsed, due to suffocation.

Receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out all three workers in a critical condition.