3 Workers Die After Suffocation Inside Septic Tank In Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur
Three construction workers died of suffocation after being trapped inside a newly-constructed septic tank in Sendurai area of Ariyalur.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Ariyalur: A pall of gloom descended on Sendurai area of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district on Friday after three persons, all construction workers, died after remaining trapped in a newly-constructed septic tank.
The incident took place near Sendurai Taluk Office, where one Subramanian is constructing a new house. During the construction work, the workers were engaged in removing the wooden shuttering planks after the concrete for the septic tank had been poured.
As per sources, the three workers went inside the septic tank and suddenbly collapsed, due to suffocation.
Receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out all three workers in a critical condition.
Subsequently, all three were taken to the Sendurai Government Hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined and declared them as brought dead. Following this, police sent the bodies for post mortem.
The Sendurai police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths.
Last month, a similar incident was reported from Bihar's Gopalganj district, where four workers died after allegedly suffocating inside a septic tank. The incident occurred in Sawanhai Jagdish village under Gopalpur police station area when the workers were removing centering material from a newly constructed toilet tank. Sources said the tank had reportedly been closed for a long period, which caused the accumulation of toxic gases inside.
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