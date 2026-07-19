ETV Bharat / state

Construction Of Bridge In Rudraprayag To Ease Char Dham Traffic Nears Completion

Rudraprayag: Construction work for the 900-meter tunnel in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag connecting the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH7) with the Kedarnath National Highway (NH107) has been completed, while the accompanying 200-meter bridge is in its final stage.

Once completed, the project will facilitate travel for the lakhs of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims and residents. District magistrate Vishal Mishra said the construction work of the bridge is expected to be over by August 31, after which necessary tests and trials will be conducted to verify the quality, structural integrity, safety, and adherence to technical standards of the bridge.

"The bridge will be opened to traffic only after it successfully meets all testing parameters. The current flow of vehicles through Rudraprayag town often creates excessive traffic congestion, forcing locals and Char Dham pilgrims to endure long traffic jams," he added.

The opening of the new tunnel and bridge is expected to make vehicular movement more organised, reduce travel time, and significantly ease traffic pressure within the town area.