Construction Of Bridge In Rudraprayag To Ease Char Dham Traffic Nears Completion
The 200-metre bridge, part of the 900-meter tunnel connecting the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway with the Kedarnath National Highway, is expected to be ready by August.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Construction work for the 900-meter tunnel in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag connecting the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH7) with the Kedarnath National Highway (NH107) has been completed, while the accompanying 200-meter bridge is in its final stage.
Once completed, the project will facilitate travel for the lakhs of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims and residents. District magistrate Vishal Mishra said the construction work of the bridge is expected to be over by August 31, after which necessary tests and trials will be conducted to verify the quality, structural integrity, safety, and adherence to technical standards of the bridge.
"The bridge will be opened to traffic only after it successfully meets all testing parameters. The current flow of vehicles through Rudraprayag town often creates excessive traffic congestion, forcing locals and Char Dham pilgrims to endure long traffic jams," he added.
The opening of the new tunnel and bridge is expected to make vehicular movement more organised, reduce travel time, and significantly ease traffic pressure within the town area.
Mishra emphasised that this project is not merely a road connectivity scheme but a major achievement in strengthening the infrastructure for the Char Dham Yatra.
"It will facilitate smoother movement even during emergencies, thereby expediting travel management as well as relief and rescue operations during disasters. Upon completion, the journey to Badrinath and Kedarnath will be safer, faster, and more convenient," he added.
Additionally, the reduction in traffic congestion in Rudraprayag town will come as a huge relief for residents. The ambitious project will also prove to be a significant milestone in developing modern and robust infrastructure for the Char Dham Yatra.
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