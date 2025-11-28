Construction Of Bank Buildings In Amaravati: Nirmala Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stones
The offices of 25 banks and public sector undertakings will be constructed in Amaravati at a cost of around Rs 1334 crore.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday laid the foundation stones for the construction of buildings of 25 banks and public sector undertakings in Amaravati.
The programme was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and senior officials of the respective banks. The event, held at the CRDA project office, located in the first block next to the Capital Seed Access Road in Amaravati, saw participation from farmers, agricultural labourers, women and local residents of the capital.
The foundation stones were laid for the offices of Andhra Pradesh Gramin Bank, Central Bank of India, AP Cooperative Bank Limited, Bank of India, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, NABARD, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI, LIC and New India Assurance Limited. The construction of these offices will be done at a cost of Rs 1,334 crore.
According to officials, establishment of these offices will accelerate transformation of Amaravati into a major financial hub, boost job creation and generate employment opportunities here.
- Andhra Pradesh Gramin Bank is being built at Rs 256 crore and will create 1,000 jobs.
- Central Bank of India is being built at Rs. 40 crore and will create 300 jobs.
- AP Cooperative Bank Limited is being built at Rs. 200 crore and will create 400 jobs.
- Bank of India is being built at Rs. 40 crore and will create 200 jobs.
- Canara Bank, built at Rs 50 crore, will create 300 jobs.
- State Bank of India is building it at Rs 300 crore and will create 2,000 jobs.
- Union Bank of India is building it at Rs 50 crore and will create 160 jobs.
- Bank of Baroda is building it at Rs 60 crore and will create 300 jobs.
- Indian Bank is building it at Rs . 40 crore and will create 105 jobs.
- NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) is building it at Rs . 90 crore and will create 160 jobs.
- Punjab National Bank (PNB) is building it at Rs 15 crore and will create 150 jobs.
- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is building it at Rs . 4 crore and will create 65 jobs.
- IDBI Bank is building it at Rs. 50 crore and will create 215 jobs.
- Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is being built for Rs 22 crore and will create 1,036 jobs.
- New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is being built for Rs 93 crore and will create 150 jobs.
Speaking at the foundation-laying programme, state finance and legislative affairs minister Payyavula Keshav said, "Sitharaman has come to the capital to bring the country's financial hub from Mumbai to Amaravati." He thanked the Central government for the support provided to take forward the state, which is currently in the ICU.
He said Sitharaman expects homework and a solution for every problem. "Our situation as day scholars was very tough while working with Chandrababu Naidu was a challenge for Lokesh, who stayed at home and worked day in and day out with the same discipline," he added.
