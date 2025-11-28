ETV Bharat / state

Construction Of Bank Buildings In Amaravati: Nirmala Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stones

FM Nirmala Sitharaman with CM Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries during the foundation-stone laying ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday laid the foundation stones for the construction of buildings of 25 banks and public sector undertakings in Amaravati.

The programme was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and senior officials of the respective banks. The event, held at the CRDA project office, located in the first block next to the Capital Seed Access Road in Amaravati, saw participation from farmers, agricultural labourers, women and local residents of the capital.

The foundation stones were laid for the offices of Andhra Pradesh Gramin Bank, Central Bank of India, AP Cooperative Bank Limited, Bank of India, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, NABARD, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI, LIC and New India Assurance Limited. The construction of these offices will be done at a cost of Rs 1,334 crore.