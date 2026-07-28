Construction Material Export Ban: Kerala CM V D Satheesan Writes To Tamil Nadu Counterpart
The restrictions have severely affected the movement of stone aggregates from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts to Kerala.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider restrictions on the interstate transportation of construction materials, including rough stones and stone aggregates, in view of their impact on major infrastructure projects in Kerala.
Satheesan sought the Tamil Nadu government's personal intervention to ensure the uninterrupted movement of construction materials from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, particularly for the timely execution of National Highway projects.
In his letter, Satheesan highlighted the longstanding relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, rooted in geographical proximity, cultural ties and mutual cooperation. He said the two states had consistently worked together in the spirit of cooperative federalism to promote the welfare and economic development of their people.
The Chief Minister referred to Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Notification No. 306 dated July 9, 2026, which introduced regulations restricting the interstate transportation of rough stones and other construction materials.
According to Satheesan, the restrictions have severely affected the movement of stone aggregates from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts to Kerala. These districts have traditionally been important sources of construction materials required for several National Highway projects in the state.
"Since the availability of stones suitable for large-scale infrastructure development is limited within Kerala, the state relies on neighbouring districts for materials required for ongoing National Highway projects," Satheesan said in the letter.
He pointed out that restrictions on interstate transportation had disrupted the supply chain, adversely affecting construction activities and potentially delaying the completion of several strategically important projects.
Satheesan also stressed that the National Highway projects were not merely important for Kerala but had wider significance for the entire southern region.
According to him, the projects would strengthen regional connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, facilitate trade and tourism and enhance access to major economic hubs in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
He further pointed out that improved road connectivity would provide seamless access to major maritime gateways, including the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala and the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, contributing to the economic growth and competitiveness of South India.
While acknowledging the objectives behind the Tamil Nadu government's policy and the need for sustainable management of natural resources, Satheesan urged the state government to adopt a balanced approach.
He requested that Tamil Nadu consider granting appropriate exemptions or establishing a suitable mechanism to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply of construction materials for infrastructure projects of national importance.
"I firmly believe that the Tamil Nadu government will extend its full cooperation," Satheesan said, adding that such a measure would go a long way towards ensuring the timely completion of the projects and further strengthening the enduring spirit of cooperation between the two states.
The Kerala Chief Minister also expressed hope that the Tamil Nadu government would cooperate in finding an early and mutually acceptable solution to the issue.
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