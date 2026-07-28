ETV Bharat / state

Construction Material Export Ban: Kerala CM V D Satheesan Writes To Tamil Nadu Counterpart

Kerala CM V D Satheesan writes to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay to reconsider retrictions on transportation of construction materials ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider restrictions on the interstate transportation of construction materials, including rough stones and stone aggregates, in view of their impact on major infrastructure projects in Kerala.

Satheesan sought the Tamil Nadu government's personal intervention to ensure the uninterrupted movement of construction materials from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, particularly for the timely execution of National Highway projects.

In his letter, Satheesan highlighted the longstanding relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, rooted in geographical proximity, cultural ties and mutual cooperation. He said the two states had consistently worked together in the spirit of cooperative federalism to promote the welfare and economic development of their people.

The Chief Minister referred to Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Notification No. 306 dated July 9, 2026, which introduced regulations restricting the interstate transportation of rough stones and other construction materials.

According to Satheesan, the restrictions have severely affected the movement of stone aggregates from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts to Kerala. These districts have traditionally been important sources of construction materials required for several National Highway projects in the state.

"Since the availability of stones suitable for large-scale infrastructure development is limited within Kerala, the state relies on neighbouring districts for materials required for ongoing National Highway projects," Satheesan said in the letter.

He pointed out that restrictions on interstate transportation had disrupted the supply chain, adversely affecting construction activities and potentially delaying the completion of several strategically important projects.