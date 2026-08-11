ETV Bharat / state

Construction, GBA Works Slow Down Across Bengaluru Amid Surge In M-Sand And Aggregate Prices

Construction, GBA Works Slow Down Across Bengaluru Amid Surge In M-Sand And Aggregate Prices ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Construction activity across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts has been hit due to a shortage of building construction materials and the consequent rise in prices of M-sand, P-sand, aggregates and size stones. The disruption has forced contractors to halt several Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) works, including road construction, pothole filling, asphalting and white-topping.

The shortage was reported after Tamil Nadu decided to restrict the supply of locally produced construction materials to other states. Crushers around Hosur earlier supplied nearly 500 truckloads daily to Electronic City, Anekal, Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Varthur, Whitefield, Bannerghatta and other parts of Bengaluru.

The demand has now shifted to crushers around Madapattana, Dodderi, Lakshmipura, Gollahalli, Chikkanahalli, Bidadi, Ramanagara, Anekal, Harohalli and Nelamangala.

Prices of M-sand, P-sand, aggregates and size stones have risen significantly (ETV Bharat)

Supply was further affected by the July 2 rock-collapse tragedy at Cauvery Crushers quarry in Madapattana, Tavarekere hobli, which killed seven workers. Following the accident, the Mines and Geology Department tightened safety rules and closed around 53-54 quarries for nearly a month. Several workers returned to their native places out of fear, while opposition from nearby villagers restricted crusher operations.

Earlier, individual crushers operated throughout the day and produced 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes. Production has now fallen to about 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes, resulting in long queues of trucks outside crushing units.