Construction, GBA Works Slow Down Across Bengaluru Amid Surge In M-Sand And Aggregate Prices
A shortage of construction materials has sent M-sand, P-sand and aggregate prices soaring across Bengaluru, putting fresh pressure on ongoing projects, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: Construction activity across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts has been hit due to a shortage of building construction materials and the consequent rise in prices of M-sand, P-sand, aggregates and size stones. The disruption has forced contractors to halt several Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) works, including road construction, pothole filling, asphalting and white-topping.
The shortage was reported after Tamil Nadu decided to restrict the supply of locally produced construction materials to other states. Crushers around Hosur earlier supplied nearly 500 truckloads daily to Electronic City, Anekal, Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Varthur, Whitefield, Bannerghatta and other parts of Bengaluru.
The demand has now shifted to crushers around Madapattana, Dodderi, Lakshmipura, Gollahalli, Chikkanahalli, Bidadi, Ramanagara, Anekal, Harohalli and Nelamangala.
Supply was further affected by the July 2 rock-collapse tragedy at Cauvery Crushers quarry in Madapattana, Tavarekere hobli, which killed seven workers. Following the accident, the Mines and Geology Department tightened safety rules and closed around 53-54 quarries for nearly a month. Several workers returned to their native places out of fear, while opposition from nearby villagers restricted crusher operations.
Earlier, individual crushers operated throughout the day and produced 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes. Production has now fallen to about 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes, resulting in long queues of trucks outside crushing units.
Moreover, crusher-level M-sand prices have risen from about Rs 450 a tonne to Rs 800, P-sand from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 and aggregates from Rs 400 to nearly Rs 800. After transport costs, M-sand is being sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 a tonne and P-sand at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per tonne.
Market rates vary according to quality and location. Double-washed M-sand, earlier priced at Rs 725 to Rs 750 a tonne, now costs Rs 900 to Rs 1,000. Aggregate prices have increased from Rs 600-Rs 650 to Rs 750-Rs 900 a tonne. The price of 1,000 size stones has risen from Rs 23,000 to Rs 26,500, while a six-wheel truckload of boulders now costs Rs 10,500, compared with Rs 8,000 earlier. Cement blocks have become costlier by around Rs three each.
Diesel costs, five per cent GST and royalty charges have added to the burden. Crushers are reportedly collecting Rs 120 a tonne as royalty and issuing bills for all transactions, providing the government with additional tax revenue.
The shortage has affected Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. Thousands of labourers dependent on construction and quarrying have also lost work.
GBA contractors have stopped road building, pothole filling, asphalting, white-topping and building works, demanding that contract rates be revised according to current market prices.
"Six-mm and 12-mm aggregate prices have increased by Rs 250 to Rs 300 a tonne, while asphalt has risen from Rs 45,000 to Rs 85,000 a tonne. It is impossible to execute projects at the old tender rates," said KT Manjunath, president of the GBA Contractors' Association.
Karnataka has 2,802 authorised quarries operating on about 13,000 acres and producing an estimated 12 lakh tonnes daily. Around Rs 198 per tonne is collected through royalty, district mineral funds, GST and other charges. Industry estimates, however, claim that unclear mining rules and illegal inflows of nearly two lakh tonnes daily from neighbouring states may be causing an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.