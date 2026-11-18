ETV Bharat / state

Construction Ban In Chennai's Pallikaranai: HC Gives Liberty To Petitioners To Approach SC

Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the National Green Tribunal's order and the consequent directive of the CMDA, imposing a planning freeze that barred construction within a one km radius around the Pallikaranai marshland Ramsar site here.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan disposed of a batch of 13 petitions from CREDAI and others, challenging the orders of the NGT and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to move appropriate applications in the pending proceedings or initiate fresh proceedings before the Supreme Court. The petitioners sought to quash the planning freeze and permit development. "However, there is a legal impediment that enjoins us from granting the aforesaid relief. According to the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA), the foundational exercise of identifying, demarcating and ground-truthing the boundaries of wetlands across the country, specifically including the Pallikaranai Marshland, is currently sub judice before the Supreme Court (M K Balakrishnan Vs Union of India)", the bench said.