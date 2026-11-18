Construction Ban In Chennai's Pallikaranai: HC Gives Liberty To Petitioners To Approach SC
The court upheld the NGT's order imposing a planning freeze that barred construction within a one km radius around the Pallikaranai marshland
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the National Green Tribunal's order and the consequent directive of the CMDA, imposing a planning freeze that barred construction within a one km radius around the Pallikaranai marshland Ramsar site here.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan disposed of a batch of 13 petitions from CREDAI and others, challenging the orders of the NGT and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to move appropriate applications in the pending proceedings or initiate fresh proceedings before the Supreme Court. The petitioners sought to quash the planning freeze and permit development.
"However, there is a legal impediment that enjoins us from granting the aforesaid relief. According to the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA), the foundational exercise of identifying, demarcating and ground-truthing the boundaries of wetlands across the country, specifically including the Pallikaranai Marshland, is currently sub judice before the Supreme Court (M K Balakrishnan Vs Union of India)", the bench said.
"Adjudicating these boundary disputes or carving out exceptions while the Supreme Court is seized of the wetland demarcation exercise would, in our firm view, be improper," the bench further said.
The HC said the authorities, particularly the TNSWA, the Directorate of Survey and Settlement and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, shall complete the ground-truthing, boundary demarcation and statutory notification process in strict compliance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules 2017 and the directions of the Supreme Court.
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