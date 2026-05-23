ETV Bharat / state

Construction Activities In Mumbai Are Generating Over 1000 Tonnes Of Debris Every Day

Mumbai: Mumbai, the country's financial capital, generates huge amounts of construction debris, which now exceeds domestic waste by nearly 1,000 tonnes. Though Mumbai has adequate infrastructure for the disposal of domestic waste, the facilities required for the management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) debris remain woefully insufficient. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formulated a new action plan, which involves dumping debris illegally in order to address this shortfall.

Proposal for a Digital Dashboard

In order to cope with the growing debris crisis, which has arisen due to excess construction activity, BMC has proposed to create a digital dashboard, modelled on the lines of Delhi's dedicated 'debris portal.'

Under this online system, it will be mandatory for every real estate developer and infrastructure agency to provide details regarding the quantity of debris they generate, as well as where and how they intend to dispose it. Furthermore, the action plan includes provisions for establishing new processing facilities alongside expanding the capacity of existing ones.

BMC, in fact, has presented this comprehensive action plan to a high-level committee just last month. This committee was constituted by the Bombay High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the escalating levels of air pollution in Mumbai.

Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, told ETV Bharat, "Currently, Mumbai generates approximately 8,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) debris daily. Just five years ago, only 1,200 to 1,300 tonnes of debris per day were being generated. In comparison, the city's domestic solid waste generation amounts to 7,000 tonnes per day. The fact that C&D debris exceeds the total volume of other waste generated in the city, it is causing a serious urban challenge. At present, there is no concrete solution to solve this problem."

Redevelopment of over 2,000 Old Buildings

Over the last three years, there has been a significant surge in construction projects across Mumbai. In addition to road and transport infrastructure projects, currently, there are over 2000 old buildings being redeveloped by private builders. Simultaneously, many new housing projects are also being implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

According to BMC officials, the Centre has formulated specific regulations for handling construction and demolition debris. However, one is yet to see an effective enforcement of these regulations by the civic body and the Maharashtra government. The city continues to have a limited capacity for tracking debris and ensuring its proper disposal.

When obtaining construction permits, developers are required to provide BMC with details regarding the estimated quantity of debris that will be generated and its disposal. It is not being strictly implemented.

Debris are damaging mangroves