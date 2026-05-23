Construction Activities In Mumbai Are Generating Over 1000 Tonnes Of Debris Every Day
The country's financial capital generates huge amounts of construction debris, which exceeds domestic waste by huge amounts. Reports Prajakta Pol
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai, the country's financial capital, generates huge amounts of construction debris, which now exceeds domestic waste by nearly 1,000 tonnes. Though Mumbai has adequate infrastructure for the disposal of domestic waste, the facilities required for the management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) debris remain woefully insufficient. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formulated a new action plan, which involves dumping debris illegally in order to address this shortfall.
Proposal for a Digital Dashboard
In order to cope with the growing debris crisis, which has arisen due to excess construction activity, BMC has proposed to create a digital dashboard, modelled on the lines of Delhi's dedicated 'debris portal.'
Under this online system, it will be mandatory for every real estate developer and infrastructure agency to provide details regarding the quantity of debris they generate, as well as where and how they intend to dispose it. Furthermore, the action plan includes provisions for establishing new processing facilities alongside expanding the capacity of existing ones.
BMC, in fact, has presented this comprehensive action plan to a high-level committee just last month. This committee was constituted by the Bombay High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the escalating levels of air pollution in Mumbai.
Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, told ETV Bharat, "Currently, Mumbai generates approximately 8,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) debris daily. Just five years ago, only 1,200 to 1,300 tonnes of debris per day were being generated. In comparison, the city's domestic solid waste generation amounts to 7,000 tonnes per day. The fact that C&D debris exceeds the total volume of other waste generated in the city, it is causing a serious urban challenge. At present, there is no concrete solution to solve this problem."
Redevelopment of over 2,000 Old Buildings
Over the last three years, there has been a significant surge in construction projects across Mumbai. In addition to road and transport infrastructure projects, currently, there are over 2000 old buildings being redeveloped by private builders. Simultaneously, many new housing projects are also being implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).
According to BMC officials, the Centre has formulated specific regulations for handling construction and demolition debris. However, one is yet to see an effective enforcement of these regulations by the civic body and the Maharashtra government. The city continues to have a limited capacity for tracking debris and ensuring its proper disposal.
When obtaining construction permits, developers are required to provide BMC with details regarding the estimated quantity of debris that will be generated and its disposal. It is not being strictly implemented.
Debris are damaging mangroves
Currently, there are only two authorised recycling facilities that are dedicated to processing construction and demolition debris. They are located in Dahisar and Kalyan. Each of these facilities has a processing capacity of merely 600 tonnes per day. It is mandated that this debris needs to be transported exclusively to these authorised recycling facilities for processing.
"A 'Debris on Call' service exists for those collected on a small scale. However, many sites are generating large volumes of debris, and instead of disposing of it systematically, they are reported to have dumped it in distant suburbs, which is being done along the mangrove shores. This illegal dumping of debris is causing damage to mangrove areas, which are a protective barrier for the city. Along with illegal dumping, even encroachments are on the rise in ecologically sensitive zones," an official noted.
Environmentalist Stalin D states, "Developers dump debris indiscriminately. This disrupts the natural drainage system. Dumping debris into the sea is leading to the destruction of mangrove forests. Consequently, this is also a contributing factor to waterlogging in the city during the monsoon season. Rather than merely focusing on the generation of debris, it is imperative to ensure its proper disposal."
Monitoring via a Dedicated Portal
According to the BMC's conceptual plan, it will be made mandatory for all developers to segregate soil and debris (Construction & Demolition waste). Furthermore, there is a proposal to launch a centralised C&D (Construction & Demolition) debris portal under the purview of the Solid Waste Management Department.
Private developers as well as government agencies will submit their debris management plans on this portal. This information will be linked to their building construction permits. The portal will facilitate real-time monitoring of debris generators' registration, permits, transportation, and processing.
Project Capacity to be Expanded to 1,500 Tonnes
Tracking systems will be installed in all vehicles transporting debris. This will enable real-time monitoring of exactly where the debris is being transported. The Municipal Corporation has proposed increasing the processing capacity of its authorised processing plants to 1,500 tonnes per day. Additionally, there is a proposal to establish another new processing plant at Deonar.
Fine of ₹25,000 to be Imposed Per Instance
"Private companies will also be encouraged to set up debris processing plants," stated Dighavkar. BMC has imposed a strict ban on dumping debris outside Mumbai.
The civic authorities have also introduced a proposal for penal action against those who violate these regulations. A fine of ₹25,000 per vehicle, per instance, will be levied for each type of violation, which includes illegal debris dumping, mixing waste, failing to install a vehicle tracking system, or deviating from the designated route. Furthermore, the BMC has warned that punitive measures, such as issuing stop-work notices, suspending permits, or forfeiting bank guarantees—may also be initiated.
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