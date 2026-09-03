Constitution Vs Conservatism: Keralam Erupts Over Islamic Cleric's Call to Keep Women At Home
Can calls for restricting women's participations in public coexit with Keralam's constitutional commitment to equality and its decades-long journey towards women's empowerment?, writes K Saseendran
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Kozhikode: A controversy over remarks attributed to prominent Muslim Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on women's participation in public life has developed into one of Keralam's most intense recent debates on religion, gender, equality and constitutional rights.
The controversy is particularly significant in a state widely recognised for high female literacy, strong participation of women in education and local governance, and a long history of women's empowerment initiatives. India's 10th Grand Mufti's remarks — that women entering the public sphere could lead to serious social consequences and that women should lead modest lives primarily within the home — provoked widespread criticism from political leaders, women's organisations and civil society groups.
Kanthapuram was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The debate intensified after the position, initially linked to a circular concerning religious events, was reiterated publicly from a stage in Ernakulam.
Record On Women's Empowerment
Keralam has long stood apart from many other Indian states in several indicators relating to women's education, health and social development. The state has one of the highest female literacy rates in the country and a relatively narrow gender gap in literacy. Women also have a significant presence in higher education, while Keralam has introduced substantial political representation for women in local self-government institutions.
The state's Kudumbashree mission, with millions of women participating in its neighbourhood groups and community networks, has also become one of India's most prominent models of women's collective empowerment and local economic participation.
Against this social backdrop, the Grand Mufti of India's remarks sparked a larger question: can calls for restricting women's participations in public coexit with Keralam's constitutional commitment to equality and its decades-long journey towards women's empowerment?
Left And Women's Organisations Attack Cleric
Several leaders associated with the Left strongly criticised the remarks.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M A Baby also criticised the position attributed to Kanthapuram, arguing that religious interpretations cannot override constitutional principles. He maintained that the Constitution and its guarantees of equality, dignity and individual freedom must remain paramount.
Baby's comments added a new dimension to the controversy by shifting the debate from religious interpretation to the relationship between religious authority and constitutional rights.
Former Left ministers P K Sreemathi and K K Shailaja publicly rejected the position. Sreemathi objected to language that appeared to describe women as people who should not be "displayed" in public spaces, describing such terminology as deeply insulting.
Shailaja criticised attempts to confine women to their homes, arguing that such thinking reflected feudal attitudes incompatible with contemporary society.
Women's organisations and youth groups, including the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), DYFI and SFI - the youth and student wings of the main opposition CPI(M), also registered strong protests and criticised the position as regressive.
However, political opponents continued to question whether all major leaders had responded with equal clarity and consistency.
K T Jaleel Defends Cleric's Right To Express Religious Views
Former Left Democratic Front minister K T Jaleel took a diametrically opposite stand, arguing that Kanthapuram had tyhe right to experess his view on matters of religious doctrine. Jaleel, a former India Union Muslim League (IUML) rebel and later a vociferous supporter of CPI(M) went on to become MLA backed by the Left and a minister, maintained that religious scholars in a democratic society are entitled to publicly articulate their understand of religious principals and should not be collectively targeted merely for expressing their views.
As criticism intensified, Jaleel argued that Kanthapuram's comments were directed primarily at members of the Muslim community and should be understood within the context of religious teachings rather than as an instruction intended for society as a whole.
His intervention, however, drew criticism from those who argued that statements made publicly by influential religious leaders inevitably have a wider social impact.
BJP Questions Both Religious And Political Leadership
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to turn the controversy into a wider political issue, questioning the response of the Congress, the Left and the IUML.
Party leaders argued that every woman in Kerala has the constitutional right to study, work and participate freely in public life without being subjected to restrictions imposed by religious authorities or political compromises.
BJP state leaders, including K Surendran, strongly criticised the remarks and called them unacceptable and regressive. The BJP Mahila Morcha also considered legal intervention, arguing that statements perceived as restricting women's fundamental freedoms deserved closer scrutiny.
Muslim League Leaders Offer Differing Responses
The controversy also put the IUML under pressure to clarify its position. Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, president, IUML suggested that Kanthapuram's comments might have been made out of concern for women's safety, particularly against the backdrop of increasing violence and attacks against women. However, other League leaders were more cautious in their public responses, with some avoiding detailed comments on the controversy.
The differing reactions highlighted the political and social sensitivity surrounding the debate, particularly within communities where religious authority continues to play an important role in public life.
CM Rejects Call To Restrict Women
The strongest political rejection came from Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who said that women cannot be confined to their homes and have an equal constitutional right to participate in every sphere of public life. Rejecting the idea of restricting women from public spaces, Satheesan described such thinking as inconsistent with the values of a modern and progressive society.
He emphasised that Kerala could not accept attempts to revive attitudes associated with an earlier era and maintained that women must remain active participants in social, political and public life. The intervention was widely seen as a direct response to growing criticism that political leaders had initially been slow to address the controversy.
Religious Organisation Stands By Circular
Despite the criticism, organisations associated with the Kerala Muslim Jamaat defended the circular and the position taken by the religious leadership.
They argued that the comments were rooted in their understanding of Islamic principles and alleged that sections of the media and political leadership had misinterpreted or selectively presented the remarks.
Representatives of the organisation also expressed their concerns directly to political leaders, maintaining that political parties should not interfere unnecessarily in matters concerning religious practices and teachings.
The controversy subsequently expanded beyond the original statement into a larger debate about the limits of religious authority, freedom of expression and constitutional rights.
As Usual, A Different Note From Church
Amid the debate, sections of Christian religious leadership presented a sharply different perspective on women's participation in society. Church leaders emphasised the importance of young women taking up leadership roles and participating actively in public life.
Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil said women represent an important force in contemporary society and stressed the need to strengthen their participation and leadership in the public sphere.
The contrasting interventions further highlighted the diversity of views among Kerala's religious institutions on gender roles and women's participation outside the home.
Critics argue that religious beliefs cannot be used to undermine the constitutional guarantees of equality, dignity and personal liberty available to every citizen.
Those defending Kanthapuram, meanwhile, maintain that religious communities have the right to articulate and follow their own moral principles.
The challenge for Kerala's political leadership is therefore to navigate the line between protecting freedom of religion and ensuring that constitutional rights — particularly gender equality and individual freedom — are not compromised.
Kerala's women continue to study, work, travel and participate in public life while navigating challenges ranging from workplace discrimination and gender-based violence to unequal expectations within families and society.
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