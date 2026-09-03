ETV Bharat / state

Constitution Vs Conservatism: Keralam Erupts Over Islamic Cleric's Call to Keep Women At Home

Kozhikode: A controversy over remarks attributed to prominent Muslim Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on women's participation in public life has developed into one of Keralam's most intense recent debates on religion, gender, equality and constitutional rights.

The controversy is particularly significant in a state widely recognised for high female literacy, strong participation of women in education and local governance, and a long history of women's empowerment initiatives. India's 10th Grand Mufti's remarks — that women entering the public sphere could lead to serious social consequences and that women should lead modest lives primarily within the home — provoked widespread criticism from political leaders, women's organisations and civil society groups.

Kanthapuram was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The debate intensified after the position, initially linked to a circular concerning religious events, was reiterated publicly from a stage in Ernakulam.

Record On Women's Empowerment

Keralam has long stood apart from many other Indian states in several indicators relating to women's education, health and social development. The state has one of the highest female literacy rates in the country and a relatively narrow gender gap in literacy. Women also have a significant presence in higher education, while Keralam has introduced substantial political representation for women in local self-government institutions.

The state's Kudumbashree mission, with millions of women participating in its neighbourhood groups and community networks, has also become one of India's most prominent models of women's collective empowerment and local economic participation.

Against this social backdrop, the Grand Mufti of India's remarks sparked a larger question: can calls for restricting women's participations in public coexit with Keralam's constitutional commitment to equality and its decades-long journey towards women's empowerment?

Left And Women's Organisations Attack Cleric

CPI(M) national general secretary M A Baby maintained that the Constitution and its guarantees of equality, dignity and individual freedom must remain paramount. (Special arrangement)

Several leaders associated with the Left strongly criticised the remarks.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M A Baby also criticised the position attributed to Kanthapuram, arguing that religious interpretations cannot override constitutional principles. He maintained that the Constitution and its guarantees of equality, dignity and individual freedom must remain paramount.

Baby's comments added a new dimension to the controversy by shifting the debate from religious interpretation to the relationship between religious authority and constitutional rights.

Former Left ministers P K Sreemathi and K K Shailaja publicly rejected the position. Sreemathi objected to language that appeared to describe women as people who should not be "displayed" in public spaces, describing such terminology as deeply insulting.

Shailaja criticised attempts to confine women to their homes, arguing that such thinking reflected feudal attitudes incompatible with contemporary society.

Women's organisations and youth groups, including the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), DYFI and SFI - the youth and student wings of the main opposition CPI(M), also registered strong protests and criticised the position as regressive.

However, political opponents continued to question whether all major leaders had responded with equal clarity and consistency.

K T Jaleel Defends Cleric's Right To Express Religious Views

Former Left Democratic Front minister K T Jaleel took a diametrically opposite stand, arguing that Kanthapuram had tyhe right to experess his view on matters of religious doctrine. Jaleel, a former India Union Muslim League (IUML) rebel and later a vociferous supporter of CPI(M) went on to become MLA backed by the Left and a minister, maintained that religious scholars in a democratic society are entitled to publicly articulate their understand of religious principals and should not be collectively targeted merely for expressing their views.

As criticism intensified, Jaleel argued that Kanthapuram's comments were directed primarily at members of the Muslim community and should be understood within the context of religious teachings rather than as an instruction intended for society as a whole.

His intervention, however, drew criticism from those who argued that statements made publicly by influential religious leaders inevitably have a wider social impact.

BJP Questions Both Religious And Political Leadership