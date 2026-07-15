Constitution Survives Through People's Commitment To Its Values: Orissa HC Judge
Addressing an event at Madhusudan Law University, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad said the Constitution is not anthropocentric and also recognises the interests of non-human entities.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Cuttack: A Constitution, like a nation, civilisation or culture, is born, evolves and may ultimately perish when its values disappear from the hearts of the people, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad of the Orissa High Court said on Tuesday.
At the inaugural function of the "Madhusudan Current Law Forum" at Madhusudan Law University campus in Cuttack as the chief guest, Justice Dixit spoke on the "evolution and possible decline of constitutional systems". He said institutions created to protect constitutional values could weaken or become dysfunctional even before the formal collapse of the Constitution.
Quoting English philosopher Jeremy Bentham, he said the ultimate objective of the Constitution was to ensure the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people. At the same time, he also said the Indian Constitution is not anthropocentric as it also recognises the interests of non-human entities such as animals, plants, forests, agriculture and the natural environment.
These concerns, he said, were reflected in the Directive Principles of State Policy, rejecting the view that the Constitution was merely a collection of ideas borrowed from foreign constitutions. He said its core principles were rooted in ancient Indian jurisprudence, ethics, cultural traditions and scriptures such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Srimad Bhagavad Gita. "One cannot understand the Indian Constitution without understanding Indian culture," he said.
Referring to the nationwide Emergency proclaimed on June 25, 1975, Justice Dixit described the period as a dark chapter in Indian democracy when civil liberties were suspended, fundamental rights were curtailed, and opposition leaders were jailed.
Reiterating the responsibility of citizens in preserving constitutional governance, Justice Dixit said the survival of the constitution depended not only on institutions and written provisions but also on the commitment of the people to uphold constitutional morality. "If constitutional values die in the hearts of the people, the Constitution will ultimately die," he said.
Justice V Narasingh of the Orissa High Court was the guest of honour. The Forum was inaugurated by the newly appointed vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Sibaram Tripathy. Eminent Odia litterateur Prof. Baishnab Samal and noted English litterateur Prof. Diptish Ranjan Pattanaik were also present as guests of honour and spoke extensively about the contributions of legendary Madhusudan Das to uphold the pride of Odisha and its language.
In his inaugural address after dedicating the Forum to the students, Prof. Tripathy said the Forum would provide greater academic exposure and help law graduates meet the requirements of courts and industries across the country.
"The Forum would enable students to interact with leading legal professionals and prepare them to face emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence, information technology and cybercrime," he added.
Prof. Tripathy observed that law students in Odisha are sound in traditional legal subjects but often lag in emerging areas because of inadequate exposure. This gap would be bridged through discussions and interactions with legal experts, scholars and intellectuals, he added.
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