ETV Bharat / state

Constitution Survives Through People's Commitment To Its Values: Orissa HC Judge

Cuttack: A Constitution, like a nation, civilisation or culture, is born, evolves and may ultimately perish when its values disappear from the hearts of the people, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad of the Orissa High Court said on Tuesday.

At the inaugural function of the "Madhusudan Current Law Forum" at Madhusudan Law University campus in Cuttack as the chief guest, Justice Dixit spoke on the "evolution and possible decline of constitutional systems". He said institutions created to protect constitutional values could weaken or become dysfunctional even before the formal collapse of the Constitution.

Quoting English philosopher Jeremy Bentham, he said the ultimate objective of the Constitution was to ensure the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people. At the same time, he also said the Indian Constitution is not anthropocentric as it also recognises the interests of non-human entities such as animals, plants, forests, agriculture and the natural environment.

These concerns, he said, were reflected in the Directive Principles of State Policy, rejecting the view that the Constitution was merely a collection of ideas borrowed from foreign constitutions. He said its core principles were rooted in ancient Indian jurisprudence, ethics, cultural traditions and scriptures such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Srimad Bhagavad Gita. "One cannot understand the Indian Constitution without understanding Indian culture," he said.

Referring to the nationwide Emergency proclaimed on June 25, 1975, Justice Dixit described the period as a dark chapter in Indian democracy when civil liberties were suspended, fundamental rights were curtailed, and opposition leaders were jailed.